Penguins 'would love' to re-sign Malkin, GM Dubas says

In his 21st season and at age 38, Crosby led Pittsburgh with 74 points (29 goals, 45 assists) in 68 games. The Penguins captain has one season remaining on a two-year, $17.4 million contract ($8.7 million AAV). Re-signing Crosby or defenseman Erik Karlsson, who could enter the final season of an eight-year, $92 million contract ($11.5 million AAV), won't be discussed until after July 1, when each is allowed to re-sign, Dubas said.

Letang, who turned 39 on April 24, is signed through 2027-28 on a six-year, $36.6 million contract ($6.1 million AAV). He had 34 points (three goals, 31 assists) in 74 games this season.

On May 1, Crosby and Letang each vouched for Malkin.

"I think it's clear that I'd love to be playing with him for longer," Crosby said. "So, we'll see what happens. I think it's pretty obvious that I'd love to keep playing with him."

"We're really close, all of us, like, me, Geno, Sid," Letang said. "You know, you just want to keep it going. You don't know anything other than that. You get so close with these guys that you want to keep it going."

That won't impact any decision on Malkin, Dubas said.

"It's obviously a special thing that the three of them have played together for such a long time," Dubas said. "I think, at some point, I knew when taking the job that it's me that's going to have to make somebody, or the fans, unhappy with different decisions as they come. I knew that when I agreed to come here. I think, for me, the key is we always have to do what's best for the Pittsburgh Penguins, even if that's unpopular or makes people unhappy.

"That's the way we have to operate. So, we'll continue to field the team in the formation that we feel gives us the best chance to move ahead. If there are players that begin to pass by, regardless of who they are or how long they've been here, it's incumbent upon me to make those decisions and do what's best for the Penguins in the long run. But I know this is a very special situation, in terms of the nostalgia."