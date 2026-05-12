Penguins 'would love' to re-sign Malkin, GM Dubas says

Forward has played 20 seasons with Pittsburgh, can become free agent on July 1

Malkin PIT Dubas would love to resign

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- The Pittsburgh Penguins "would love" to re-sign Evgeni Malkin, general manager Kyle Dubas said Tuesday.

Malkin could become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 after completing the final season of a four-year, $24.4 million contract ($6.1 million average annual value). The three-time Stanley Cup champion forward will turn 40 on July 31.

"Obviously, had a great exit interview with Evgeni, directly," Dubas said. "And then, subsequently, have had continued discussions with him and with his representative, J.P. Barry. The season that he's had, where we're at, where we're going. I don't look at our younger players -- they did enough to (not) have it viewed like he's blocking anybody out, in that regard.

"So, we would love to have him back. We'll just continue to work with J.P. on it. That's as clear as I can be."

Malkin has said he plans to return for his 21st NHL season, even if it leads to parting with the Penguins.

"I mean, I want to play (in the) NHL, for sure," Malkin said on May 1, two days after Pittsburgh was eliminated by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. "But again, I know it's not easy for Kyle. Maybe he wants new blood here. I understand it's business, and I understand he wants maybe (a) new team, see new faces here. But for me, I want to play one more year in the NHL. I'm not looking (to go) back to KHL (Kontinental Hockey League), play in Russia. But if not Pittsburgh, I hope some team."

Looking into Evgeni Malkin's ongoing contract extension

Since being selected No. 2 in the 2004 NHL Draft, Malkin has played 1,269 games for the Penguins, second in their history behind long-time teammate Sidney Crosby (1,420). He is third all-time for Pittsburgh with 1,407 points (533 goals, 874 assists), trailing Crosby (1,761 points; 654 goals, 1,107 assists) and Mario Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists).

This season, Malkin had 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists) in 56 games, up from 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 68 games last season, despite missing 26 games (21 because of injury; five due to a suspension). He had two goals and an assist in the playoffs before Pittsburgh was eliminated with a 1-0 overtime loss at Philadelphia in Game 6 of the first round on April 29.

"I mean, he's a special player," Dubas said. "'Geno' is built differently. I thought the different times off during the year really served him well, so I think we were fortunate in that regard. ... In the end, he's one of the great players of all-time. I just think he's, as everyone in the room knows, very proud. And I think all those play into him having the season that he did."

A shift to right wing midway through the season could have aided Malkin's resurgence, Dubas said. 

Malkin, a center for the majority of his career, said he would be willing to stay at wing next season.

Malkin won the Art Ross Trophy as points leader in 2009 and 2012, the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2012, the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoffs MVP in 2009, the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player as voted by the NHLPA in 2012 and the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year in 2007.

Alongside Crosby and defenseman Kris Letang, Malkin is part of a core three that has guided the Penguins to 17 postseason appearances in 20 seasons together but hasn't won a series since 2018. They are the longest-tenured three teammates in the history of North American pro sports.

Where do the Penguins go from here after being eliminated by the Flyers?

In his 21st season and at age 38, Crosby led Pittsburgh with 74 points (29 goals, 45 assists) in 68 games. The Penguins captain has one season remaining on a two-year, $17.4 million contract ($8.7 million AAV). Re-signing Crosby or defenseman Erik Karlsson, who could enter the final season of an eight-year, $92 million contract ($11.5 million AAV), won't be discussed until after July 1, when each is allowed to re-sign, Dubas said.

Letang, who turned 39  on April 24, is signed through 2027-28 on a six-year, $36.6 million contract ($6.1 million AAV). He had 34 points (three goals, 31 assists) in 74 games this season.

On May 1, Crosby and Letang each vouched for Malkin.

"I think it's clear that I'd love to be playing with him for longer," Crosby said. "So, we'll see what happens. I think it's pretty obvious that I'd love to keep playing with him."

"We're really close, all of us, like, me, Geno, Sid," Letang said. "You know, you just want to keep it going. You don't know anything other than that. You get so close with these guys that you want to keep it going."

That won't impact any decision on Malkin, Dubas said.

"It's obviously a special thing that the three of them have played together for such a long time," Dubas said. "I think, at some point, I knew when taking the job that it's me that's going to have to make somebody, or the fans, unhappy with different decisions as they come. I knew that when I agreed to come here. I think, for me, the key is we always have to do what's best for the Pittsburgh Penguins, even if that's unpopular or makes people unhappy.

"That's the way we have to operate. So, we'll continue to field the team in the formation that we feel gives us the best chance to move ahead. If there are players that begin to pass by, regardless of who they are or how long they've been here, it's incumbent upon me to make those decisions and do what's best for the Penguins in the long run. But I know this is a very special situation, in terms of the nostalgia."

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