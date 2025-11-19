Wild honor 10-year-old fan who dies of leukemia

Weston Paszkiewicz got to skate with team, play prank with Fleury on Make-A-Wish day last month

The Minnesota Wild are asking fans to leave a hockey stick outside Wednesday for Weston Paszkiewicz, who died Tuesday at the age of 10 from leukemia.

"We are devastated to learn of Weston's passing. He was such a courageous young man that will be greatly missed by everyone that had the opportunity to know him," the Wild said in a statement. "Our hearts are with his family and friends, and all those that were impacted by Weston's brave fight. Please join us in leaving a hockey stick out for Weston tonight."

His mother, Danielle, wrote on CaringBridge.org that Weston was watching hockey when he died.

"Our hearts are heavy as we write this update. We sadly share that Weston passed away this evening at 7:40 pm.," she wrote. "He has completed his battle with cancer and as our kids say, is now cancer free! He was surrounded by his family and passed peacefully while watching a hockey game believe it or not."

The Wild brought Weston's story to light Oct. 30, when, for his Make-A-Wish Day, they invited him to skate with them before their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In addition to the skate, Weston helped former Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury play a practical joke on forward Kirill Kaprizov. After the game, a 4-1 win for Pittsburgh, Weston was given the Penguins' player of the game helmet by forward Bryan Rust. He received a big ovation from the entire team.

"He spent a lot of time with us and you could tell when he was here, he wasn't doing well but I think when he came, it's one of those things too where you realize in our profession, whether you are players or coaches at this level, the impact you can have on someone," Wild coach John Hynes said. "... Sad for him and his family but the fact that I think we could make an impact on him, I think that gives you some satisfaction."

Weston was a guest of the Wild again Sunday for their Hockey Fights Cancer night.

Danielle said the team showed the video of Weston's Make-A-Wish day on the video board during its game against the Vegas Golden Knights. She also said Weston was able to get a Matt Boldy jersey with a gift card, and Fleury visited their suite to talk to Weston.

"The Wild organization again made Weston feel so special and made sure we were well taken care of at the game," she wrote. "The same group of girls who were our escorts during his Wish day came by a couple times to check in on him. Weston definitely didn't have the energy he had last time, but he made it the whole game and was able to see the Wild win in overtime which was exciting. We were just so happy that he was able to make it to the game and hang out with some hockey buddies."

