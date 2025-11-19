Wild honor 10-year-old fan who dies of leukemia

The Minnesota Wild are asking fans to leave a hockey stick outside Wednesday for Weston Paszkiewicz, who died Tuesday at the age of 10 from leukemia.

"We are devastated to learn of Weston's passing. He was such a courageous young man that will be greatly missed by everyone that had the opportunity to know him," the Wild said in a statement. "Our hearts are with his family and friends, and all those that were impacted by Weston's brave fight. Please join us in leaving a hockey stick out for Weston tonight."

His mother, Danielle, wrote on CaringBridge.org that Weston was watching hockey when he died.

"Our hearts are heavy as we write this update. We sadly share that Weston passed away this evening at 7:40 pm.," she wrote. "He has completed his battle with cancer and as our kids say, is now cancer free! He was surrounded by his family and passed peacefully while watching a hockey game believe it or not."

The Wild brought Weston's story to light Oct. 30, when, for his Make-A-Wish Day, they invited him to skate with them before their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In addition to the skate, Weston helped former Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury play a practical joke on forward Kirill Kaprizov. After the game, a 4-1 win for Pittsburgh, Weston was given the Penguins' player of the game helmet by forward Bryan Rust. He received a big ovation from the entire team.