Maloney, Rangers' new TV analyst, says team can bounce back this season

Dave Maloney doesn't hide his bias toward the New York Rangers. Being with the same franchise for a half-century means you don't have to.

But Maloney, who was announced as the Rangers' new television analyst for MSG Networks on Wednesday, has also been able to have his bias while remaining honest and analytical about the team he used to play for from 1974-85, with two seasons as captain from 1978-80.

So when asked about the Rangers' offseason so far, the moves they've made since finishing a disappointing fifth in the Metropolitan Division last season and missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs by six points, Maloney acknowledged the need for change while providing reasons he likes what he has seen so far.

"I think it starts behind the bench," Maloney said.

The Rangers hired Mike Sullivan as coach on May 2 following the dismissal of Peter Laviolette after two seasons on April 19. Sullivan won the Stanley Cup twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. He was a Rangers assistant under John Tortorella from 2009-13.

Former Rangers coach David Quinn was hired as one of Sullivan's assistants on June 5. Quinn coached the Rangers from 2018-21.

"Nothing against Peter, but I think it's an asset that both Mike Sullivan and David Quinn have had some experience in the New York market," Maloney said. "It's not an easy market to come into. I had a great chat with both of them last week at the development camp."

Maloney, a former defenseman, said he likes how the Rangers have revamped their back end with the addition of Vladislav Gavrikov, who signed a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million average annual value) on July 1.

New York subsequently traded defenseman K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes for a first-round draft pick, a second-round pick and 22-year-old defenseman Scott Morrow.

"Gavrikov was deemed to be perhaps the top defenseman out there and anyone who has covered this team knows it's been a bit of a struggle on their own end," Maloney said.

He said he liked the additions of Urho Vaakanainen and Will Borgen last season because "they go about their business in a little bit of a quieter way, a little safer way. The Rangers needed that to have happen."

Gavrikov is expected to do the same as the likely lefty on the top pair with right-handed shooter Adam Fox.

Borgen and Vaakanainen remain with the Rangers along with Braden Schneider and Carson Soucy in what is expected to be a more defensive top-six group in front of goalie Igor Shesterkin.

The Rangers were 19th in the NHL last season in goals-against per game (3.11). They gave up the sixth most goals (137) in the high-danger areas on the ice, according to NHL Stats.

The Chicago Blackhawks (152), Buffalo Sabres (149), Anaheim Ducks (146), Philadelphia Flyers (144) and San Jose Sharks (142) were the five teams to allow more. They all missed the playoffs, too.

"That's why I'm excited," Maloney said. "I'm excited because you have arguably the top goaltender in the League who has carried the team, but being a little bit quieter in their own end will help."

Maloney is replacing Joe Micheletti in the Rangers' broadcast booth, where he will be joining Kenny Albert, who is replacing Sam Rosen. Albert and Maloney were the Rangers' radio broadcast team for the past 20 years.

Rosen, after 40 years as the Rangers' television voice, and Micheletti, following 19 seasons as Rosen's broadcast partner, each retired after last season.

"You look at Adam Fox, you look at Shesterkin, you look at (forward J.T.) Miller, (forward) Vincent Trocheck, (forward) Will Cuylle, who is tracking toward the next everything good player for this team, and oh, by the way, you have (forward Artemi) Panarin," Maloney said. "There's a lot of things here that I think can cause one to say, 'You know what, last year is done.'

"We all have our biases and my bias is for this franchise and there's a lot of reasons why. You look ahead and I think there are a lot of reasons to be excited, I really do."