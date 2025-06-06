Medea Charitable Foundation donates $25,000 to NHL Foundation U.S. Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey

The Medea Charitable Foundation has donated $25,000 to support the NHL Foundation U.S. Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey to help grow the sport.

The gift from the philanthropic arm of California-based Medea Inc. will go directly to support the second recipient of the NHL Foundation’s empowerment grant for girls. The grantee will be announced in the fall.

Launched in 2024, the NHL Foundation U.S. Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey is a flagship initiative aimed at expanding access to hockey for girls across the United States. The grant supports grassroots programs that focus on skill development, leadership, and inclusion, ensuring that girls from all backgrounds have the opportunity to engage with the sport.

The inaugural grant was awarded to the Columbus Ice Hockey Club, a 25-year-old youth program that serves more than 3,000 kids annually with hockey and skating instruction, health and academic support, violence prevention programming, and community service opportunities.

Medea Charitable Foundation executive director and retired NHL defenseman Matt Irwin said the donation was the perfect way for his foundation and Medea Inc. to pay it forward and carry out the foundation’s mission of assisting organizations that help children with athletic, educational, social, and community activities.

“We're very hockey focused, hockey driven,” said Irwin, who played 461 NHL regular season and 47 Stanley Cup Playoff games for the San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals from 2012-23. “With this donation, it's getting kids on skates, and we're just super excited about it.”