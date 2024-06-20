Masse's production when it counts turning heads heading into 2024 NHL Draft

Chicoutimi forward can 'make a difference,' evidenced by 7 game-winning goals this season

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round will be June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 are June 29 (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a profile on right wing Maxim Masse of Chicoutimi in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.

Maxim Masse of Chicoutimi of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League seems to have a knack for coming up big in the clutch.

The most memorable of his 13 game-winning goals in his two QMJHL seasons came in 2022-23 against Rimouski, the team he once rooted for as a youngster.

"I grew up in Rimouski and my grandfather had season tickets, so he always bought me a ticket and I was there with him," Masse said. "I was really young, so we had to leave early, but I had a lot of fun in those days watching the Oceanic."

On Jan. 29, 2023, Masse took a lead pass and skated in on a breakaway before depositing a shot through the legs of Rimouski goalie Gabriel Robert with 3:52 remaining to power Chicoutimi to a 3-2 victory.

"I think we all play hockey to feel good in every moment and obviously to win some games," the 18-year-old forward said, "and I like to be on the ice when it's a tie game or we're losing by a goal. I want to make a difference. Everybody wants that, but I'll say I'm pretty good in those moments."

He was selected No. 3 by Chicoutimi in the 2022 QMJHL draft. His father, Luc Masse, was a former defenseman who played one season in the QMJHL with Saint-Jean in 1989-90.

"It's a dream to be playing in the 'Q,' for sure," Masse said. "My dad told me it wasn't the same mindset and same game in the 'Q' as it is now ... it was more physical and there was fighting. But dad has helped me with the mental part of the game instead of the skills part. He's always been there for me since I started playing hockey when I was 4 years old."

Maase (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) has been a tour-de-force during his two seasons with Chicoutimi. He was named Canadian Hockey League rookie of the year last season after he had 62 points (29 goals, 33 assists), 20 power-play points and six game-winning goals in 65 regular-season games.

He led Chicoutimi this season in goals (36), points (75), power-play points (28) and game-winning goals (seven) in 67 regular-season games and was third on the team with six points (three goals, three assists) in eight QMJHL playoff games.

"I'd say I can score a goal from far away with my shot or when going to the net, but I can make plays for my teammates too," Masse said. "I feel I can play well in my zone as well, so I'm a two-way forward."

Masse, winner of the Mike Bossy Trophy as the QMJHL's top professional prospect, is No. 30 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

"What we like is the scoring ability; he's scored everywhere he's played," Central Scouting's Jean-Francois Damphousse said. "He'll need to add some strength to his lower body, which will help him physically. He's not a puck carrier, a transporter or line driver, but I think at the next level he can be a 6-foot-2 body on the wing who can finish around the net. Chicoutimi is a young team that was peaking at the right time, and they'll be really strong over the next couple of years.

"If you draft a kid like Masse, he's going to be in a good situation for the next two years competing for championships, scoring goals. He's got a big body, so there's lot to like."

Masse, who likely will remain a wing whenever he reaches the professional ranks, said he enjoys watching Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch.

"He's a big guy and can score goals and plays well in his zone too, so I think that's a great comparable," he said. "The compete and the mental side of the game are important as you develop because everybody at the highest level has got the skills to be there. But it's the one who is tougher mentally that goes through ... the one that always competes and wants to get better."

