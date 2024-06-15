2024 NHL Draft: Top 10 centers

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round will be June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), and Rounds 2-7 are June 29 (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the top eligible centers. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.

Michael Hage has dealt with more than his share of off-ice adversity, but he's remained steadfast in his commitment to being the best he can be.

The 18-year-old right-shot center sustained a dislocated right shoulder on his first day of training camp and missed more than six months following surgery before eventually playing 13 games in his first season with Chicago of the United States Hockey League.

Overcoming that was nothing compared to what happened last summer when Michael's father, Alain, died in a swimming pool accident. But Hage has found the fortitude to press on in honor of his father.

"I think it's what he would have wanted me to do, so it's just extra motivation for me,” Hage said, “and he always believed I would be successful, and he pushed me as a kid and I just tried to make him proud every night. I think it meant a lot to him to see me having success. By the end of last [season], I knew he was happy with how it was all coming along. I wish he could be here to watch how it's going right now but I'm sure he's proud."

Hage (6-foot-1, 188 pounds) moved nine spots to No. 10 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft, from No. 19 in the midterm ranking in January.

"The draft is just a dream come true and something you think about as a kid and watch on TV growing up, and it's pretty surreal for it to be happening to me now," Hage said. "It's exciting and it'll be an unbelievable moment for me and my family."

