2024 NHL Draft: Top 10 defensemen

3. Anton Silayev, Torpedo (KHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 1 (International skaters)

Silayev had 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 103 shots on goal, 74 blocked shots and led Torpedo with 98 hits in 63 regular-season games. The 18-year-old, who was No. 2 on Central Scouting's midterm list in January, had the most points by an under-18 player in KHL history; Vladimir Tarasenko is second (10 points for Novosibirsk in 2008-09).

"He seems to always be alert and able to quickly get pucks to his forwards in transition," NHL director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "He can carry the puck and has a great release. His personal skills are still a bit raw, but his ceiling is high."

4. Zayne Parekh, Saginaw (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 5 (North American skaters)

Parekh (6-0, 178), who moved to No. 5 from No. 10 in the midterm rankings, is a transitional defenseman who can quarterback the power play. The right-handed shot set Saginaw records for goals (33) and points (96) by a defenseman in 66 regular-season games and led the OHL at his position in each category. The 18-year-old had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 13 playoff games for the Memorial Cup champions, and 34 power-play points (10 goals, 24 assists), six game-winning goals, and two short-handed goals. Parekh scored 21 goals as a rookie last season, the most by a 16-year-old defenseman in OHL history.

"His upside is huge," Nick Smith of Central Scouting said. "He never gets rattled, is full of poise and confidence, and has the skills and the brain ... just a smart, smart player. He can score, he's got a good touch, he's got good vision, and he competes. A real high-end prospect."

5. Sam Dickinson, London (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 7 (North American skaters)

The left-handed shot (6-3, 203) finished fourth among OHL defensemen with 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists) and third with 11 power-play goals in 68 regular-season games. His 70 points ranked third among draft-eligible defensemen from London behind Evan Bouchard (87 points, 2017-18) and Rob Ramage (73, 1976-77). Dickinson logged a ton of ice time for a team already stocked with NHL drafted players. He had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 18 playoff games for the league champions. He was the quarterback on the power play and had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) with the man-advantage. Dickinson finished second in the on-ice testing at the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 23, placing first in 30-meter forward skate with puck and 30-meter backwards skate with puck, and second in transition ability.

"One of the things I noticed with him this year is that he's really improved his defensive zone exits," NHL Central Scouting's David Gregory said. "He likes to skate it out, but when that passing opportunity is there, he finds it and he can do it on the backhand as good as anyone I've seen."

6. Carter Yakemchuk, Calgary (WHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 11 (North American skaters)

The right-handed shot (6-3, 202) led all Western Hockey League defensemen with 30 goals and was fifth with 71 points in 66 regular-season games. Yakemchuk set a Calgary Hitmen record for most goals in a season by a defenseman and he's one of three in the WHL at his position in the past 10 years to reach 30 goals, with Olen Zellweger (32, 2022-23) and Connor Hobbs (31, 2016-17). Yakemchuk also had 31 power-play points (10 goals, 21 assists) and three game-winning goals. He had the first 30-goal WHL draft eligible season by defenseman since Ian White scored 32 for Swift Current in 2001-02.

7. Stian Solberg, Vålerenga (NOR)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 20 (International skaters)

A competitive two-way left-handed shot capable of playing a physical game, Solberg (6-1, 205) scored 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 42 games. He had the fourth-most points by an under-19 defenseman in the history of the top Norwegian league. He also had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 17 playoff games. Solberg, compared by some with Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov, will join Farjestad of the Swedish Hockey League in 2024-25.

8. Adam Jiricek, Plzen (CZE)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 4 (International skaters)

The right-handed shot (6-2, 167) injured his right knee while playing for Czechia at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 26, had surgery and missed the remainder of the season. He expects to be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season. The 17-year-old brother of Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek had one assist in 19 games in Czechia's top professional men's league this season.

9. Leo Sahlin Wallenius, Vaxjo Jr. (SWE)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 7 (International skaters)

Wallenius (6-0, 180) moved to No. 7 from No. 11 at the midterm after the 18-year-old had 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 43 games in Sweden's under-20 league. Vuorinen believes the left-handed shot is the best Sweden-born player of the 2024 draft class. Wallenius is a good skater, has a high hockey IQ, and is regarded as a reliable player at both ends of the ice who needs to improve his shot and physical play in the tough areas of the ice.

10. Eric Emery, USA U-18 (USHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 39 (North American skaters)

Emery (6-3, 183), committed to the University of North Dakota in 2024-25, had 16 assists in 61 games for the NTDP this season and six assists in seven games for silver medal-winning United States at the 2024 U-18 Worlds. He tied for the tournament lead with a plus-15 rating at the U-18 Worlds. He's a model of consistency among stay-at-home defensemen of this draft class, can transition well and knows how to close and defend while covering a lot of space with his length and speed.