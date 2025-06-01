Duchene would ‘love to stay’ with Stars, seeks longer contract

FRISCO, Texas -- Matt Duchene can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but the veteran forward said he hopes to remain with the Dallas Stars.

“I’d love to stay here and make it work,” Duchene said on Saturday. “I’m in a little different place maybe this year than I was last year looking at things. I believe in this group and I want to be here. I know how close we are.”

The 34-year-old had 82 points (30 goals, 52 assists) in 82 regular-season games and six points (one goal, five assists) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games this season, his second with the Stars. Duchene signed a one-year, $3 million contract on July 1, 2024, to remain with Dallas.

He had never been past the second round of the playoffs until joining the Stars prior to the 2023-24 season. Duchene signed a one-year contract on July 1, 2023, the same day he had the final three seasons of his seven-year, $56 million contract ($8 million average annual value) bought out by the Nashville Predators.

Dallas was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final for the second straight season with a 6-3 loss in Game 5 on Thursday. The Stars have reached the third round in each of the past three seasons.

“It was hard waking up [Friday], hard going to bed the night before,” Duchene said. “I get random feelings just sick to my stomach walking around right now. You know the opportunity you have, and as you get older and you go a lot of years without making the playoffs or losing out, you know you’ve got a lot more behind you than ahead of you. You appreciate it more and it hurts more. It hurts a lot more.”

But after scoring 30 goals during the regular season for the first time since having 43 for Nashville in 2021-22, Duchene struggled to score in the playoffs. He was held without a goal in the first two rounds against the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets before finally breaking through with his lone postseason goal in Game 1 against Edmonton on May 21.

“I didn’t change anything,” Duchene said. “I’m a point-per-game (player) in the regular season and the playoffs come, I think I was hitting goal posts on nets that weren’t even in the rink. “I talk about process all the time, because I think that’s the most important word as an athlete. I think it was pretty good. I had a ton of people reach out to me.

“I’m going home and I’m pulling my hair out. I’m going crazy because I want to help this team win and I want to produce. I’m counted on to do that. Sometimes it just doesn’t happen. You’ve got to find a way.”

The No. 3 pick by Colorado at the 2009 NHL Draft, Duchene has 891 points (371 goals, 520 assists) in 1,138 regular-season games with the Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Predators and Stars, and 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 69 playoff games.

Time will tell if Duchene will remain with Dallas, but he’s hoping he’s done enough to earn more than a one-year contract.

“If I end up somewhere else, it would be hard,” he said. “I’m a relationship person. That’s who I am. I’ve made a lot of great relationships here with the guys. … I think at this point as a family, my kids are getting to the point where you’re looking for some stability, so one-year deals are tough.

“I don’t know what’s going to transpire. I’ll have to wait and see what’s out there. I feel like hopefully I’ve put myself in a good position. I’ve really enjoyed being here and I think I’ve gotten great feedback about things, so hopefully we can continue to move forward.”