Roy will remain Islanders coach, new GM Darche says

Patrick Roy will remain coach of the New York Islanders, new general manager Mathieu Darche said at his introductory press conference Thursday.

Roy is 55-47-17 since replacing Lane Lambert on Jan. 20, 2024.

"Patrick is a winner. He had success when he came here the first year, he had success," Darche said. "I went to meet with him last week to get to know him more and I’m extremely comfortable and excited to be working with him."

The Islanders (35-35-12) missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, finishing nine points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. They were 31st on the power play (12.6 percent) and the penalty kill (72.2 percent) and lost 12 games in overtime or a shootout and 20 one-goal games. Their 26 power-play goals were last, and their eight short-handed goals allowed were tied for the fifth-most.

New York was without forward Mathew Barzal for the final 31 games of the season after the forward sustained a lower-body injury when blocking a shot late in the third period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 1. He also missed 21 games from Nov. 1-Dec. 12 because of an upper-body injury.