Tkachuk, Bennett, Ekblad 'all good' for Game 5 after missing Panthers practice

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad did not practice for the Florida Panthers on Monday, but all are expected to play against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-1.

"All good," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said when he was asked specifically about Tkachuk, Bennett and Ekblad.

Ekblad played 19:01, Tkachuk 16:03 and Bennett 14:57 in Game 4, an 8-1 loss at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Bennett left the game briefly in the first period after the forward was tripped by Darnell Nurse at 1:53 of the first period, when Nurse's left shin caught Bennett just below his left knee. Bennett stayed down briefly, hobbled to the bench and went to the dressing room, but quickly returned.

The Panthers could have at least one lineup change for Game 5 with Ryan Lomberg potentially replacing Steven Lorentz as the left wing on the fourth line.

"Certainly considering it," Maurice said.

Lomberg skated on the fourth line in practice with Kevin Stenlund in the middle and Kyle Okposo on the right side. Lorentz and Nick Cousins, who is also expected to be a healthy scratch, were filling in on the second line for Tkachuk and Bennett.

Lomberg hasn't played since May 26, Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers. He has been scratched for seven straight games, with Florida winning the first six before losing Saturday. He has no points in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Panthers' first and third lines were the same in practice as they have been: Center and captain Aleksander Barkov skated with Evan Rodrigues and Sam Reinhart. Anton Lundell was between Eetu Luostarinen and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Carter Verhaeghe was joined by Cousins and Lorentz on the second line.

Josh Mahura was in Ekblad's place on the top defense pair with Gustav Forsling. The other two defense pairs were the same: Niko Mikkola and Brandon Montour, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Dmitry Kulikov.