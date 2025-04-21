Marner has 3 points, Maple Leafs ease past Senators in Game 1

William Nylander and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves for the Maple Leafs, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division. Toronto went 3-for-6 on the power play.

Drake Batherson and Ridly Greig scored, and Linus Ullmark made 18 saves for the Senators, who are the first wild card from the East.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be in Toronto on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN2).

Oliver Ekman-Larsson gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 7:09 of the first period when he took a pass from Scott Laughton just inside the blue line, skated into the slot and shot past Ullmark’s glove.

Marner pushed it to 2-0 at 12:18. Auston Matthews gloved down a dump in along the left-side boards and sprung Marner with a stretch pass, who got between Thomas Chabot and Nick Jensen before shooting glove side on a breakaway.

Batherson cut it to 2-1 at 16:18 when he fended off Morgan Rielly and chipped in a rebound from Dylan Cozens’ shot at the top of the goal crease.

Stolarz kept it 2-1 when he stopped Brady Tkachuk on a breakaway at 1:10 of the second period, then slid across the net to save a one-timer from Shane Pinto below the left face-off dot at 3:42.

The Maple Leafs pushed the lead to 3-1 at 4:07 on the power play when Tavares put in his own rebound after he deflected Nylander’s point shot.

Nylander then made it 4-1 at 7:19 with Toronto on a 5-on-3 man-advantage. After Tavares cleanly won a face-off back to him, Nylander skated into the slot and shot across his body, beating Ullmark low to the blocker side.

Greig cut it to 4-2 at 4:00 of the third period when he put in a rebound from Michael Amadio’s shot in the slot, but Rielly responded 45 seconds later to make it 5-2 when his point shot deflected off Matthew Highmore’s glove in the slot.

Matthew Knies shoveled in a loose puck at the top of the goal crease on the power play for the 6-2 final at 13:13.