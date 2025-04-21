Forward core powers Maple Leafs in Game 1 win against Senators

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs came into the latest edition of the Battle of Ontario having scored two goals or fewer in 13 of their past 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Given the fact that basically half of Toronto’s NHL salary cap space is dedicated to four forwards -- Auston Matthews ($13.25 million average annual value), William Nylander ($11.5 million AAV), John Tavares ($11 million AAV) and Mitch Marner ($10.9 million AAV) -- who are being paid to score goals and put up points, the Maple Leafs so-called Core Four simply hadn’t lived up to expectations, especially when it mattered most.
For one night, anyway, all of that changed.
One-off or trend? It’s too early to say.