Chisholm signs 2-year, $3.2 million deal with Capitals

Declan Chisholm signed a two-year, $3.2 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Monday.

The contract has an average annual value of $1.6 million.

The Capitals acquired the defenseman in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. In addition to Chisholm, the Capitals acquired the 180th pick (Aron Dahlqvist) in the 2025 NHL Draft for defenseman Chase Priskie and the 123rd pick (Carter Klippenstein) in the 2025 draft.

Chisholm had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 66 games with Minnesota last season. The 25-year-old was first among Wild defensemen in shot attempt percentage at five-on-five (51.5%), second in takeaways (27) and third in power-play points (2).

Chisholm has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) and has averaged 16:46 of ice time in 99 career NHL regular-season games with the Winnipeg Jets and Wild.