Forsberg opens up about Martin’s sweet bond with his son

Predators prospect lived with veteran before training camp

Forsberg Martin Felix

© Nashville Predators

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Brady Martin will not be joining the babysitter’s club.

The Nashville Predators prospect and Filip Forsberg opened up about Martin’s bond with the veteran forward’s son, Felix, during a press conference at training camp this week.

Martin, who was drafted by the Predators with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, lived with the Forsberg family for a few days this summer to prepare for camp.

The young forward became known to the one-year-old as “Uncle Brady” and played with the tot.

The Predators posted a video of the two playing together during practice. In the video, Felix hands Martin a stick from the bench.

Despite their bond, Martin revealed to reporters he was not asked to babysit Felix.

“Not really [ask me to babysit]. I don’t think they trust me with the baby,” Martin said.

Forsberg confirmed that as much as they like Brady, they weren’t ready for him to watch their son.

“He did play with him a little bit,” Forsberg said to the media. “I think we are a little stingy overall when it comes to that [babysitting]. He showed off a promising start, especially for being an 18-year-old. We really didn’t know what to expect. But you can tell he’s a well raised kid and we’re happy to have him.”

