Forsberg opens up about Martin’s sweet bond with his son

Brady Martin will not be joining the babysitter’s club.

The Nashville Predators prospect and Filip Forsberg opened up about Martin’s bond with the veteran forward’s son, Felix, during a press conference at training camp this week.

Martin, who was drafted by the Predators with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, lived with the Forsberg family for a few days this summer to prepare for camp.

The young forward became known to the one-year-old as “Uncle Brady” and played with the tot.

The Predators posted a video of the two playing together during practice. In the video, Felix hands Martin a stick from the bench.