Kings rally for shootout win against Golden Knights

Trevor Moore and Adrian Kempe scored in the shootout for Los Angeles.

The Kings scored twice in a 2:41 span in the third period to rally from a two-goal deficit.

Moore cut the Vegas lead to 5-4 at 11:39 with a short-handed goal, beating Hill on a breakaway. Brandt Clarke tied the game 5-5 at 14:00 when he put in a pass from Byfield as he crashed the net.

Jeff Malott also scored, and Anton Forsberg made 30 saves for the Kings (1-1-0).

Pavel Dorofeyev had a hat trick, and Jack Eichel had a goal and three assists for the Golden Knights in their season opener. Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Mitch Marner had two assists in his first game for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill made 21 saves.

Kuzmenko gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 4:41 of the first period with a wrist shot from above the right circle on the power play.

Byfield extended it to 2-0 at 11:57, scoring on a breakaway after intercepting a pass from Jeremy Lauzon.

Dorofeyev cut the lead to 2-1 at 2:10 of the second period. He stole the puck at the Vegas blue line, skated into the zone, and fired a shot that went in off the right post.

Malott scored his first NHL goal when he tipped in a Joel Armia shot at 13:41 to make it 3-1.

Dorofeyev scored his second of the game at 17:32 to make it 3-2, finishing a cross-ice pass from Mark Stone into an open net on the power play. He completed the hat trick with another power-play goal to tie it 3-3 at 19:14.

Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead at 5:06 of the third period, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Marner.

Barbashev scored at 8:43 to push the Golden Knights’ lead to 5-3.