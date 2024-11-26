Celebrini gets 1st 3-point game, Sharks pull away from Kings

Fabian Zetterlund, Alexander Wennberg and Luke Kunin also scored, and Yaroslav Askarov made 22 saves in his first win with the Sharks (7-12-5), who scored five goals in the third period and ended a three-game skid. Will Smith and William Eklund each had two assists.

Askarov, who was traded to San Jose by the Nashville Predators on Aug. 23, also had his first career assist.

Brandt Clarke and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings (11-8-3), who have lost four of their past six games. David Rittich made 14 saves.

Celebrini put the Sharks ahead 3-2 at 1:03 of the third period on a shot near the left boards.

Timothy Liljegren extended it to 4-2 at 3:14 when he took a pass from Smith and scored on a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Celebrini scored his second goal of the period on the power play to give San Jose a 5-2 lead at 3:43, a one-timer from the right circle.

Wennberg pushed it to 6-2 at 10:46 with a power-play goal, deflecting Jake Walman's shot through the legs of Rittich from the point.

Kunin took the puck down the left wing and scored on a wrist shot at 18:39 for the 7-2 final.

Nico Sturm gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 1:47 of the first period. Mario Ferraro fed a breakaway pass through the middle for Sturm, who beat Rittich blocker side.

Clarke tied it 1-1 at 2:32 of the second period after he took a drop pass in the slot from Adrian Kempe and beat Askarov glove side.

Kopitar gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead at 8:58 with a tap-in rebound following two shots from Kempe in front.

Zetterlund tied it 2-2 at 13:59, taking a pass from Eklund around the net and scoring on a wrap-around that went off Vladislav Gavrikov and into the net.