Kempe scores 2 late goals, lifts Kings past Penguins to spoil Jagr night

Kempe tied it 1-1 at 13:49 with a one-timer from the point off a pass from Drew Doughty. He then scored short-handed on a 2-on-1 from the right face-off circle for a 2-1 lead at 16:50, his 19th goal of the season and 300th point in the NHL.

Cam Talbot made 29 saves for the Kings (27-16-10), who have won three in a row and five of six including a 5-4 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Sidney Crosby scored, and Tristan Jarry made 31 saves for the Penguins (24-21-7), who have lost four of five.

Crosby put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 five seconds into a power play at 18:43 of the first period, taking a pass from Erik Karlsson for a one-timer from atop the right circle. It was his 31st goal this season and third in his past two games.

Karlsson (185 goals, 614 assists) is one point from 800 in the NHL.

Each team took to its bench for a pregame ceremony celebrating Jagr, lasting about 40 minutes.

Surrounded by former teammates, coaches and management, Jagr became the third Penguins player to have his number retired, joining Mario Lemieux (66) and Michel Briere (21). He then took pregame warmups with Pittsburgh before watching the game from a suite.

In 11 seasons with the Penguins from 1990-2001, Jagr won the Stanley Cup twice (1991, 1992) and had the fourth most points (1,079; 439 goals, 640 assists) in their history, trailing Lemieux (1,723), Crosby (1,557) and Evgeni Malkin (1,270).