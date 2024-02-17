Jagr practices with Penguins on eve of jersey retirement ceremony

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Jaromir Jagr practiced with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, the day before they will send his No. 68 to the rafters of PPG Paints Arena.

It was the first time the Jagr, who turned 52 on Thursday, practiced with the Penguins since being traded to the Washington Capitals on July 11, 2001. The former NHL forward took drills with centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and defenseman Kris Letang, the current core in Pittsburgh.

“Just fun,” said Crosby, whose locker stall was next to one for Jagr. “It’s pretty special, I think, for all of us to be a part of this weekend and to have an opportunity like this today. I think we’re trying to enjoy it and trying to make it the best experience for him too.”

Jagr will have his No. 68 retired before the Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSW, SN360, TVAS), joining Mario Lemieux (66) and Michel Briere (21). In 11 seasons with Pittsburgh, Jagr had 1,079 points (439 goals, 640 assists) in 806 games, the fourth most in franchise history behind Mario Lemieux (1,723), Crosby (1,556) and Malkin (1,270). He helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992.

“It’s well deserved,” Crosby said. “He’s done so much for the team, for the city, the organization. We just hope that it’s the best celebration possible for him.”

Jagr was celebrated Friday during a dinner event on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, where he discussed his excitement and apprehension for Sunday.