Jagr discusses love of Pittsburgh with NHL.com ahead of number retirement

Is it going to fun to see some of those guys this weekend?

“Of course, it’s going to be. I’ve seen some of them. When I played in the NHL, I had a chance to see them very often. Most of them do TV, so when I came to Pittsburgh with other teams, I had the chance to see them, like Bourque, Bob Errey, those guys. And even Mario, Rick Tocchet and those guys and Ron Francis. I had a chance to see them. The other guys, I didn’t have a chance to see them. They don’t work in hockey or they work on the road, so I never really had a chance to see them. Some guys I didn’t see for 20 years. I might not even recognize them. I’m 50, so they might be 70 or close (laughs). I was 18 when we won and now, I’m 52.”

There was a story in The Athletic in which your former teammate Paul Stanton said you were in the cockpit and helped fly the team plane back from Minnesota after you won the Cup in 1991. Did that really happen?

“I don’t remember, man. I don’t remember that, and I don’t drink. (Laughing) I never drink, so if someone said they remember that and I don’t, I don’t drink. So, I don’t remember that. So, I can’t answer that.”

You almost went back to the Penguins when you returned to the NHL in 2011 after playing three seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League before you signed the Flyers. Does having your number retired maybe give you some closure on your Penguins career?

“I said it before a million times, and I want to say it for the final time now: the main reason why I didn’t go back to Pittsburgh after I was in Russia was because I didn’t want to come back just for one year. I felt like I was good enough to play more than one year. I saw it at the world championship. I know how I practiced those years in Russia. I know when I practiced with guys who played in the NHL in the summer. I knew, ‘I can do it.’ Nobody else knew it. They thought I might come back for one year, but I had confidence in myself. … But I knew I needed to get the opportunity to play. That’s the main thing.

“If I would go to Pittsburgh – and I understand that – Sid would have his own line, Malkin would have his own line. So, the best I would play would be maybe third or fourth line, and I don’t think I would get the chance to show I can play. That was the only worry I had. I picked Philly because they made these big trades. They traded (away) Jeff Carter and (Mike) Richards. They brought new guys in, and I felt like I was going to have the same chance because the team is totally new. If I don’t make it, it’s my fault, I’m not good enough, but I would get the same chance like everybody else. I didn’t feel like I would get that from the coaches in Pittsburgh, or the GM. Maybe I was wrong, but I didn’t feel that maybe because they just won [the Cup in 2009], they had a good team and they liked to play together.”

So, does this give you some closure from all of that?

“You know what? I hope so. I never had anything against them. When they’re booing me when I came and played against them, I understood that. I’m not stupid. Why would they cheer for me if I played against them? That doesn’t make sense. I understood that. I wasn’t mad at it. It made perfect sense. So, from my side, I have nothing bad to say about Pittsburgh.”

You’ve been playing for Kladno this season (four assists in 15 games). How long to do you plan to continue?

“The thing is I’m still playing because we had a lot of injuries on our club. I don’t practice the way I practiced. I don’t play many games. I don’t have time to practice. I still like the game, but I don’t have time to practice. I don’t have the time to prepare because I have other things to do. I don’t really like it because it’s half-and-half. When I really like something, I want to go all-in. I always went all-in and now I’m not all-in because I have other things to do.”

By other things, do you mean running the team?

“Not only that. Just even the family business and my dad died last year, so other stuff.”

So, could this be your final season?

“I’m not sure. It depends on if the unhealthy guys are coming back or not. We’ll see what happens.”