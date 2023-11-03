Latest News

Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Fox leaves Rangers game with injury, doesn't return

Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid

Rangers get past Hurricanes, win 6th straight

Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 

NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin plays goalie for son in cute video

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Winnipeg Jets Vegas Golden Knights game preview november 2

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest in NHL this season

Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- The Los Angeles Kings remained unbeaten (5-0-0) on the road to start the season with a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Phillip Danault, Carl Grundstrom and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings (6-2-2). Adrian Kempe had two assists, and Cam Talbot made 24 saves in his return to Ottawa. The 36-year-old made 32 starts for the Senators in 2022-23.

Josh Norris and Dominik Kubalik scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 35 saves for the Senators (4-5-0), who played two skaters short for more than half the game after injuries to Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic.

Danault scored a power-play goal, beating Korpisalo on his own rebound at the edge of the crease to give the Kings a 1-0 lead at 3:11 of the first period.

Grundstrom made it 2-0 at 5:00 of the second when he one-timed a cross-slot pass from Adrian Kempe on the rush.

Kopitar extended the lead to 3-0 at 8:55, poking in a loose puck at the edge of the crease.

Kubalik’s wrist shot beat Talbot from the slot off a pass by Claude Giroux on the power play to cut it to 3-1 at 19:39.

Norris tipped a Jacob Bernard-Docker point shot while Kopitar was skating to the bench after being hit in the face with the puck at 4:09 of the third for the 3-2 final.