Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road

Phillip Danault, Carl Grundstrom and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings (6-2-2). Adrian Kempe had two assists, and Cam Talbot made 24 saves in his return to Ottawa. The 36-year-old made 32 starts for the Senators in 2022-23.

Josh Norris and Dominik Kubalik scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 35 saves for the Senators (4-5-0), who played two skaters short for more than half the game after injuries to Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic.

Danault scored a power-play goal, beating Korpisalo on his own rebound at the edge of the crease to give the Kings a 1-0 lead at 3:11 of the first period.

Grundstrom made it 2-0 at 5:00 of the second when he one-timed a cross-slot pass from Adrian Kempe on the rush.

Kopitar extended the lead to 3-0 at 8:55, poking in a loose puck at the edge of the crease.

Kubalik’s wrist shot beat Talbot from the slot off a pass by Claude Giroux on the power play to cut it to 3-1 at 19:39.

Norris tipped a Jacob Bernard-Docker point shot while Kopitar was skating to the bench after being hit in the face with the puck at 4:09 of the third for the 3-2 final.