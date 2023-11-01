Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Pierre Dorion was relieved of his duties as general manager of the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old was replaced by Steve Staios, the president of hockey operations who will be interim GM during the search for a permanent replacement.

Senators owner Michael Andlauer met with Staios last week to discuss the possibility of moving on from Dorion, who was informed of the decision Tuesday. Dorion joined the Senators in 2007 as a scout, was named director of player personnel in 2009 and assistant GM in 2014. He succeeded Bryan Murray on April 10, 2016, when Murray announced he was stepping down.

Ottawa qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs once during Dorion's tenure as GM, in 2016 losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final. The Senators were 225-261-59 under Dorion and had a 13-point improvement last season (86 points) from 2021-22 (73 points).

The NHL on Wednesday announced the Senators would forfeit a first-round draft pick for their role in the trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights on July 28, 2021, and the subsequent, invalidated trade of Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks by the Golden Knights on March 21, 2022.

Ottawa will forfeit its first-round pick in either the 2024, 2025 or 2026 NHL Draft. The determination as to which pick will be forfeited will be made by the Senators within 24 hours of the conclusion of the NHL Draft Lottery for that year.

"At the end of the day, we are at fault for what transpired," Andlauer said. "We can argue about how harsh this penalty was, but ultimately, this could've been avoided. Accountability is with our hockey club and Pierre was ultimately responsible for the hockey operations of this club."

Andlauer entered into an agreement to purchase 90 percent and operational control of the Senators on June 13. The process of selling the team began Nov. 5, 2022, six months after owner Eugene Melnyk died from an illness at age 62.

"As a member of this league, we have to be held accountable for our actions. While this was done before my watch, I must respect the league's decision."

D.J. Smith was hired by Dorion on May 23, 2019, but Staios said there were no plans to make a coaching change. The Senators are 4-4-0 in eight games this season and play the Los Angeles Kings at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSW).

"I do believe in this team. I believe in this coaching staff and I'm very excited about the future," Staios said. "The players respect D.J. They've never cheated us going into games. I have confidence this group will continue to move in the right direction."

During the offseason, Ottawa traded forward Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings on July 9 for forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman prospect Donovan Sebrango and draft picks, and signed goalie Joonas Korpisalo (five years) on July 1, and forward Vladimir Tarasenko (one year) on July 27, each to a free agent contract. Jake Sanderson, a 21-year-old defenseman selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, signed an eight-year, $64.4 million contract Sept. 6, 2023, adding to a core that also includes forwards Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk, and defenseman Thomas Chabot. All but Chabot were drafted by the Senators during Dorion's tenure.

Shane Pinto, a 22-year-old forward and second-round pick (No. 32) in the 2019 NHL Draft, was suspended 41 games on Oct. 26 for activities relating to sports wagering.

"My first priority is to instill stability and confidence in the group," Staios said. "We've been hit with a few things, as Michael alluded to, that we've had to deal with. Just to give the group, the staff, the players most importantly, the stability and the confidence for us moving forward."

NHL.com independent correspondent Callum Fraser contributed to this report