KINGS (7-11-2) at SENATORS (14-6-3)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, ABTV
Kings projected lineup
Andre Lee -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Mats Zuccarello
Alex Turcotte -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia
Scott Laughton -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry
Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke
Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty
Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Cody Ceci, Artemi Panarin
Injured: Trevor Moore (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens
Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk, Tyler Boucher
Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Hayden Hodgson (groin)
Status report
Forwards Moore and Panarin each skated, but neither is expected to play; Moore is day to day after missing a 4-3 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday and Panarin has missed three games for personal reasons. ... Cousins will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury; Boucher, a forward, will come out.