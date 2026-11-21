KINGS (7-11-2) at SENATORS (14-6-3)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, ABTV

Kings projected lineup

Andre Lee -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Mats Zuccarello

Alex Turcotte -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia

Scott Laughton -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke

Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty

Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Cody Ceci, Artemi Panarin

Injured: Trevor Moore (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens

Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk, Tyler Boucher

Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Hayden Hodgson (groin)

Status report

Forwards Moore and Panarin each skated, but neither is expected to play; Moore is day to day after missing a 4-3 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday and Panarin has missed three games for personal reasons. ... Cousins will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury; Boucher, a forward, will come out.