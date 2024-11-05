NASHVILLE -- Darcy Kuemper made 16 saves, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 at Bridgestone Arena on Monday.
Kuemper makes 16 saves, Kings stifle Predators in shutout
Kempe gets goal, assist; Saros stops 24 for Nashville, which has lost 3 of 4
The shutout was Kuemper’s first of the season, and his 32nd in the NHL.
“That’s a team shutout right there,” Kuemper said. “We played such a complete game tonight. That’s a big, physical team on the other end, and we answered, if not dictated, every step of the way. It was just great to see us have that long travel (day) yesterday and come out with an effort like this.”
Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala also scored for the Kings (7-3-3), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games.
Juuse Saros made 24 saves for the Predators (4-7-1), who have lost three of four (1-2-1).
“I know for myself I’m extremely frustrated,” Nashville forward Ryan O'Reilly said. “That was probably one of the worst games I think I’ve ever played from generating and making plays and losing battles. As a group, too. Yeah, we build and then just take a step back. It’s frustration throughout. You feel it through our bench. You feel it everywhere. Everyone feels it. We have to dig deeper to find a way out of it.”
Kopitar gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 13:24 of the first period on a shot that he banked in off Saros’ back from below the goal line.
“Just guys working hard, working together,” Kuemper said. “That’s a skilled team that tries to make a lot of little plays, and we were there breaking them up all night. I think that’s why the shot totals were so low. And then we were able to play a lot of hockey down in their end as well. It was great to play behind tonight. It was a lot of fun just watching the guys work the way they did.”
Fiala extended it to 2-0 just 35 seconds into the third period, beating Saros on the rebound of Phillip Danault’s shot on a 2-on-1.
“Just kind of chaos on the boards over there and just tried to advance it,” Kings forward Trevor Moore said. “Just tried to keep moving it up, and [Fiala] made a good play.”
Kempe scored an empty-net goal at 17:02 for the 3-0 final.
The Predators have played nine of their first 12 games at home and have a 3-6-0 record during those games.
“[Frustration] is a dangerous emotion, and it’s getting the best of us,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “It’s kind of unfortunately leaked through almost the whole team. Frustration plays tricks on you. Frustration makes you think you’re actually working when you’re not working. Frustration actually makes you a poor teammate. Frustration is contagious. So those are some pretty bad things, and that’s kind of leaked through our group right now.”
Kings forward Alex Turcotte left the game in the second period and did not return after taking a hit from Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.
“Nothing specific,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said regarding an update on Turcotte. “Other than I talked to him, and he’s going to be all right. I’m not sure when he’ll be able to get back in, but he’s fine.”
Nashville forward Tommy Novak left the game at 17:24 of the third period after colliding with teammate Colton Sissons. There was no update on his status.
NOTES: Kopitar scored his 70th career game-opening goal, which surpassed Luc Robitaille (69) and tied Marcel Dionne (70) for the most in Kings history. … The Predators recorded their first shot on goal of the third period at 16:05. … Nashville forward Filip Forsberg’s season-opening eight-game home point streak (five goals, four assists) ended.