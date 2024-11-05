Kuemper makes 16 saves, Kings stifle Predators in shutout

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala also scored for the Kings (7-3-3), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games.

Juuse Saros made 24 saves for the Predators (4-7-1), who have lost three of four (1-2-1).

“I know for myself I’m extremely frustrated,” Nashville forward Ryan O'Reilly said. “That was probably one of the worst games I think I’ve ever played from generating and making plays and losing battles. As a group, too. Yeah, we build and then just take a step back. It’s frustration throughout. You feel it through our bench. You feel it everywhere. Everyone feels it. We have to dig deeper to find a way out of it.”

Kopitar gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 13:24 of the first period on a shot that he banked in off Saros’ back from below the goal line.

“Just guys working hard, working together,” Kuemper said. “That’s a skilled team that tries to make a lot of little plays, and we were there breaking them up all night. I think that’s why the shot totals were so low. And then we were able to play a lot of hockey down in their end as well. It was great to play behind tonight. It was a lot of fun just watching the guys work the way they did.”

Fiala extended it to 2-0 just 35 seconds into the third period, beating Saros on the rebound of Phillip Danault’s shot on a 2-on-1.

“Just kind of chaos on the boards over there and just tried to advance it,” Kings forward Trevor Moore said. “Just tried to keep moving it up, and [Fiala] made a good play.”