Larkin scores twice, Red Wings hand Kings 8th straight loss

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Petry had two assists for Detroit (21-16-5), which is 4-0-1 in its past five games, including a 4-3 shootout win against the Kings on Jan. 4. Alex Lyon made 33 saves.

“We had a tough, tough stretch before Christmas, and everyone here knows what position we put ourselves in,” Larkin said. “We weren’t out of it, and now we’ve had a great trip out west, played hard against Edmonton (a 3-2 overtime loss on Thursday) and had one of our best performances tonight.”

Quinton Byfield scored twice, and Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala each had two assists for Los Angeles (20-11-8), which is 0-4-4 in its past eight games. Cam Talbot allowed five goals on 27 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period by David Rittich, who made three saves.

“We’re allowed to be frustrated, this is a tough battle,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “But the frustration can’t affect the outcome of the game.”