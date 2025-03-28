Necas has 3 points, Avalanche blank Kings to keep pace in Central

Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to extend his home point streak to 23 games, and Jonathan Drouin had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (45-25-3), who have won 11 straight at home and four overall, and are 12-1-1 in their past 14 games. Cale Makar had two assists.

MacKinnon’s 23-game home point streak (15 goals, 25 assists) broke a tie with Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets (22 games) for the longest in the NHL this season.

Colorado remained five points behind the Dallas Stars for second place in the Central Division. Dallas, which has a game in hand, defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Thursday.

“I would say, start to finish, it's our best one in a while,” Bednar said. “[They’ve] been the best team in the League the last month for a reason. So I guess whenever you can come out and play a solid game like that and sort of keep them at bay, it's hard to say, but it could be a night where they don't have their legs. But again, we still have to do our job and we did it. So I'm pretty happy with our guys and our effort.”

David Rittich made 22 saves for the Kings (40-22-9), who had won four in a row and nine of their past 10. Drew Doughty played in his 1,200th NHL game.

Los Angeles remained two points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers for second place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand. Edmonton lost 6-1 at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

“We didn't have our best stuff, there's no question,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said. “We didn't connect on much. I just didn't think we were very good. We didn't give them a lot, but we just didn't create much ourselves. Just weren't sharp.”

Logan O'Connor gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 5:25 of the second period when he chipped in a loose puck at the top of the crease. Makar was driving the net when Joel Edmundson knocked the puck off his stick and to the middle of the ice.

“Did I assist on that one? Oh, thank God. I get to give him that one,” Makar joked. “Obviously, he's one of my great friends on the team, like everybody, but he's a special guy because he works so hard day in, day out. So to see a guy get rewarded on nights like this, it's good.”

Said O’Connor: “I'm very fortunate to be best buddies with Cale, especially being from Calgary, that connection as well. Anytime you're on the ice with him, good things are going to happen if you put the puck in his hands.”