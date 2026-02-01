Aho scores in OT, Hurricanes recover to defeat Kings

Forward scores winner at 1:25, Gostisbehere has 2 assists for Carolina; Forsberg makes 31 saves for Los Angeles

LAK at CAR | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho scored at 1:25 of overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the third period to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

Seth Jarvis dropped a backhand pass to Aho, who skated into the offensive zone and beat Anton Forsberg with a wrist shot over the right pad from the high slot.

Jordan Staal and Alexander Nikishin scored, and Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists for the Hurricanes (34-15-6), who extended their point streak to eight games (6-0-2). Bussi made 11 saves and improved to 21-3-1 in his first NHL season.

Samuel Helenius and Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings (23-17-14), who are 4-1-4 in their past nine games and finished a five-game road trip 3-1-1. Forsberg made 31 saves.

Staal opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 6:25 of the first period. After winning the face-off in the left circle, Staal glided to the slot, where he redirected a pass from Andrei Svechnikov past Forsberg's blocker.

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty dove into the crease to deny Jarvis' backhander from in front at 18:34 of the second period, keeping it a one-goal game.

Nikishin made it 2-0 at 12:57 of the third period. He intercepted Brandt Clarke’s clearing attempt and buried a snap shot from the slot that went in off the left post.

Helenius cut the deficit to 2-1 jut 24 seconds later at 13:21, taking a cross-ice pass from Jeff Malott and scoring on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Byfield tied it 2-2 at 16:49. Adrian Kempe curled behind the net and fed a centering pass in front to Byfield, who tapped the puck past the right skate of Bussi.

Los Angeles defenseman Mikey Anderson left 32 seconds into the first period with an upper-body injury after being hit into the boards by Carolina forward Jordan Martinook. He returned briefly in the first before leaving again and did not return.

Latest News

Subban helps showcase Upper Deck’s latest NHL card products at Stadium Series

Fans enjoy pregame festivities at 2026 Stadium Series in Tampa

Bruins, Lightning arrive at Stadium Series dressed as colonial patriots, Buccaneers

Travis Roy's impact shines on at Hockey Classic ahead of Stadium Series

NHL Status Report: Terry could return for Ducks against Golden Knights

Pastrnak can put ‘brilliance’ on display for Bruins at Stadium Series

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Month for January

Minten named NHL Rookie of the Month for January

Maroon serves as grand marshal for 2026 Gasparilla parade

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Stadium Series

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Lightning set to host outdoor game for 1st time at Stadium Series

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

Wallstedt makes 39 saves, Wild score 7 in win against Oilers

Kakko breaks tie, Kraken defeat Golden Knights for 4th straight win