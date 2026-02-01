Aho scores in OT, Hurricanes recover to defeat Kings

Seth Jarvis dropped a backhand pass to Aho, who skated into the offensive zone and beat Anton Forsberg with a wrist shot over the right pad from the high slot.

Jordan Staal and Alexander Nikishin scored, and Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists for the Hurricanes (34-15-6), who extended their point streak to eight games (6-0-2). Bussi made 11 saves and improved to 21-3-1 in his first NHL season.

Samuel Helenius and Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings (23-17-14), who are 4-1-4 in their past nine games and finished a five-game road trip 3-1-1. Forsberg made 31 saves.

Staal opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 6:25 of the first period. After winning the face-off in the left circle, Staal glided to the slot, where he redirected a pass from Andrei Svechnikov past Forsberg's blocker.

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty dove into the crease to deny Jarvis' backhander from in front at 18:34 of the second period, keeping it a one-goal game.

Nikishin made it 2-0 at 12:57 of the third period. He intercepted Brandt Clarke’s clearing attempt and buried a snap shot from the slot that went in off the left post.

Helenius cut the deficit to 2-1 jut 24 seconds later at 13:21, taking a cross-ice pass from Jeff Malott and scoring on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Byfield tied it 2-2 at 16:49. Adrian Kempe curled behind the net and fed a centering pass in front to Byfield, who tapped the puck past the right skate of Bussi.

Los Angeles defenseman Mikey Anderson left 32 seconds into the first period with an upper-body injury after being hit into the boards by Carolina forward Jordan Martinook. He returned briefly in the first before leaving again and did not return.