Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Month for January

SECOND STAR – DAVID PASTRNAK, RW, BOSTON BRUINS

Pastrnak, who will represent Czechia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, tied for second in the NHL with 20 assists and 25 points in 14 contests (5-20—25) as Boston (32-20-3, 67 points) posted an 11-2-1 January to climb into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Pastrnak’s 25 points were the most by a Bruins player in a single calendar month since March 2018, when Brad Marchand totaled 10-16—26 (15 GP), while only three other players in franchise history have collected as many assists in one month: Bobby Orr (4x, including a team-record 23 in March 1971), Phil Esposito (22 in January 1969) and Ray Bourque (20 in March 1991). Pastrnak registered points in 12 of his 14 January outings, highlighted by a six-assist performance Jan. 10 vs. NYR – the first six-point game by a Boston player since Bourque on Feb. 18, 1990 (1-5—6 at VAN) and the third all-time six-assist effort in franchise history, joining Ken Hodge (Feb. 9, 1971 vs. NYR) and Orr (Jan. 1, 1973 at VAN). Pastrnak notched multiple points seven total times to also place among the January leaders in even-strength assists (1st; 14), even-strength points (2nd; 18), plus/minus (t-8th; +13), power-play points (t-13th; 7) and shots on goal (t-13th; 52). The 29-year-old Pastrnak, who on Jan. 26 at NYR became the third Czech player in NHL history and sixth player in Bruins history to reach the 900-point milestone, ranks sixth in the League with 22-47—69 through 50 total games this season.