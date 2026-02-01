Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Month for January

NEW YORK – Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of January presented by GEICO.
FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Kucherov, who will play host to Pastrnak and the Bruins in tonight’s 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS), paced the League with 22 assists and 31 points in 13 games (9-22—31) to lift the Lightning (34-14-4, 72 points) into first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference on the strength of an 11-1-1 January (23 points) – Tampa Bay’s fourth-highest point total in any calendar month behind December 2018 (13-0-1, 27 points), February 2019 (12-1-2, 26 points) and January 2004 (11-3-2, 24 points). January marked Kucherov’s third career 30-point month, after April 2022 (14-17—31 in 16 GP) and December 2018 (9-21—30 in 14 GP), making him the eighth player in NHL history to achieve the feat at least three times. He found the scoresheet in 12 of his 13 appearances, highlighted by a League-best 10 multi-point performances including: his eighth career five-point effort (Jan. 3 at SJS: 1-4—5), two four-point outings (Jan. 10 at PHI: 2-2—4 and Jan. 24 at CBJ: 1-3—4) and a pair of three-point games (Jan. 1 at LAK: 1-2—3 and Jan. 20 vs. SJS: 0-3—3). The 32-year-old Kucherov additionally ranked among the top January performers in even-strength points (1st; 20), power-play assists (1st; 9), power-play points (1st; 11), even-strength assists (2nd; 13), plus/minus (t-5th; +14), even-strength goals (t-9th; 7) and goals (t-13th; 9). The two-time reigning Art Ross Trophy winner sits third in the League with 27-55—82 overall this season (48 GP), also placing among the leading NHLers in points per game (2nd; 1.71), assists (2nd; 55), even-strength assists (2nd; 36), even-strength points (2nd; 57) and multi-point performances (t-2nd; 29).
SECOND STAR – DAVID PASTRNAK, RW, BOSTON BRUINS
Pastrnak, who will represent Czechia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, tied for second in the NHL with 20 assists and 25 points in 14 contests (5-20—25) as Boston (32-20-3, 67 points) posted an 11-2-1 January to climb into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Pastrnak’s 25 points were the most by a Bruins player in a single calendar month since March 2018, when Brad Marchand totaled 10-16—26 (15 GP), while only three other players in franchise history have collected as many assists in one month: Bobby Orr (4x, including a team-record 23 in March 1971), Phil Esposito (22 in January 1969) and Ray Bourque (20 in March 1991). Pastrnak registered points in 12 of his 14 January outings, highlighted by a six-assist performance Jan. 10 vs. NYR – the first six-point game by a Boston player since Bourque on Feb. 18, 1990 (1-5—6 at VAN) and the third all-time six-assist effort in franchise history, joining Ken Hodge (Feb. 9, 1971 vs. NYR) and Orr (Jan. 1, 1973 at VAN). Pastrnak notched multiple points seven total times to also place among the January leaders in even-strength assists (1st; 14), even-strength points (2nd; 18), plus/minus (t-8th; +13), power-play points (t-13th; 7) and shots on goal (t-13th; 52). The 29-year-old Pastrnak, who on Jan. 26 at NYR became the third Czech player in NHL history and sixth player in Bruins history to reach the 900-point milestone, ranks sixth in the League with 22-47—69 through 50 total games this season.
THIRD STAR – EVAN BOUCHARD, D, EDMONTON OILERS
Bouchard topped defenseman and ranked fourth among all skaters with 8-15—23 in 15 games to guide the Oilers (28-20-8, 64 points) to an 8-5-2 January. Only two blueliners in the past 33 years (since 1992-93) have compiled more points in a single calendar month (Roman Josi: 4-24—28 in March 2022 w/ NSH and Cale Makar: 4-21—25 in November 2023 w/ COL), while just two defenseman in that span have scored more goals in one month (Sergei Gonchar: 10 in January 2000 and Mike Green: 9 in February 2009, both w/ WSH). Bouchard picked up points in 12 of his 15 January contests, including 3-3—6 Jan. 24 vs. WSH to record his first career hat trick and become the fourth blueliner in League history with at least three goals and three assists in a single game, joining Bobby Orr (3x), Tom Bladon and Doug Crossman. He finished the month with five total multi-point efforts to also place among the leading defensemen in even-strength goals (1st; 6), even-strength points (1st; 16), shots on goal (1st; 54), assists (t-2nd; 15), game-winning goals (t-3rd; 2), power-play goals (t-4th; 2), power-play points (t-4th; 7), even-strength assists (5th; 10) and power-play assists (t-5th; 5). The 26-year-old Bouchard, who is two points shy of 300 for his NHL career (70-228—298 in 403 GP), sits second among blueliners – and 16th in the entire NHL – with 15-45—60 through 56 overall appearances this season.
