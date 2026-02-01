Minten named NHL Rookie of the Month for January

NEW YORK -- Boston Bruins center Fraser Minten, who topped all rookies with 8-6—14 and a +12 rating in 14 games, has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for January.

Minten edged Washington Capitals right wing Justin Sourdif (7-7—14 in 13 GP), Anaheim Ducks right wing Beckett Sennecke (6-7—13 in 14 GP), New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (6-6—12 in 15 GP), and Montreal Canadiens teammates Ivan Demidov (1-11—12 in 16 GP)and Jakub Dobes (6-0-0, 2.97 GAA, .893 SV%) for the honor.

Minten, who is set to play in his first outdoor NHL game during tonight’s 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series in Tampa (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS), also placed among the top January rookies in goals (1st; 8), even-strength goals (1st; 7), even-strength points (t-2nd; 11), power-play points (t-2nd; 3) and assists (t-4th; 6).

He began the month by notching his second career multi-goal game, capped by his second career overtime winner, while visiting his hometown Vancouver Canucks Jan. 3 (2-0—2). Minten produced three other multi-point performances during the month, including his first two career three-point efforts: Jan. 10 vs. NYR (2-1—3) and Jan. 29 vs. PHI (1-2—3).

A second-round pick (38th overall by TOR) in the 2022 NHL Draft, Minten’s eight goals marked the most by a Bruins rookie in a single calendar month since January 2011, when Brad Marchand also scored eight (8-4—12 in 14 GP). Only five rookies in Boston’s 101-year history have registered more in a single month: Ken Hodge Jr. (11 in February 1991), Jimmy Herberts (10 in January 1925), Barry Pederson (10 in December 1981), Roy Conacher (9 in February 1939) and Bob Miller (9 in December 1977).

Minten additionally became the first Bruins rookie with at least 14 points in a calendar month since December 2017, when Danton Heinen totaled 5-9—14 (14 GP). The last Boston rookie with more in one month: Brad Boyes in March 2006 (8-11—19 in 16 GP).

The 21-year-old Minten, who entered January with 6-9—15 through his first 41 appearances of the season, now sits among the top rookies in plus/minus (1st; +20), shooting percentage (1st; 19.4% – minimum: 1 SOG/GP), even-strength goals (3rd; 13), goals (4th; 14), even-strength points (4th; 25), game-winning goals (t-4th; 2), points (6th; 29), assists (t-6th; 15) and even-strength assists (t-6th; 12) through 55 total games in 2025-26.

Minten – who joins Schaefer (October), Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (November) and Demidov (December) as a recipient this season – is the first Bruins player selected as a “Rookie of the Month” since goaltender Jeremy Swayman in February 2022. Minten also is the first Boston skater in 28 years to receive the honor, following left wing Sergei Samsonov in January 1998.