Flames defeat Kings in shootout for 4th straight win

The defenseman, who was acquired by Calgary in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on March 4, had five assists in his first nine games with the Flames.

Zane Parekh scored the tying goal in the third period for the Flames (30-34-7), who have won four straight games. Dustin Wolf made 23 saves.

Yegor Sharangovich scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout when he attempted to make a move to his backhand but instead slid the puck through the legs of Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper.

Quinton Byfield scored twice for the Kings (28-25-18), who have lost four straight games (0-1-3). Kuemper made 21 saves.

The Kings are three points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Byfield gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 2:35 of the first period. Byfield dragged his back foot to stay onside before he took a pass from Joel Armia and skated around Flames defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz. He then made a move to his backhand and tucked a shot through Wolf’s 5-hole.

Maatta tied it 1-1 at 14:50 of the second period with his first goal with the Flames. Situated at the bottom of the left circle, Maata took a pass from Victor Olofsson and got enough on it to redirect it just inside the post past Kuemper.

Byfield put the Kings up 2-1 17 seconds into the third period when he took a breakaway pass from Trevor Moore and beat Wolf with a wrist shot over his blocker.

Parekh scored a power-play goal on a 5-on-3 advantage at 13:02 to tie it 2-2. He took a pass from Matt Coronato at the top of the right circle and beat Kuemper with a wrist shot over his blocker.

The Flames had a great chance to score in overtime when Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee broke into the Kings’ zone on a 2-on-0. Frost took a return pass from Farabee and chipped a puck towards the net that hit the left post and bounced wide.

Kings forward Artemi Panarin had his six-game point streak and three-game goal streak end. He had four goals and five assists in his past six games.