Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins defeat Kings

Mason Lohrei found Pastrnak on the doorstep shortly after Matthew Poitras’ zone entry. Pastrnak has scored in each of Boston’s first three games.

Elias Lindholm scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves for the Bruins (2-1-0).

Trevor Moore scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for the Kings (1-0-1).

Each team finished 0-for-5 on the power play.

Moore gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 5:22 of the second period, three seconds after its man-advantage expired. With Swayman trapped under Boston defenseman Hampus Lindholm, Alex Turcotte whiffed on a centering pass, but it fell to Moore, who scored into an open net.

Lindholm tied it 1-1 at 16:50 during 4-on-4 play, unleashing a one-timer off Brad Marchand’s rebound from the left side, which bounced a long way to Lindholm on the right.

Lohrei nearly took the lead on a shot from the point with 12 seconds left in the second, but it hit the crossbar.

Each team had a power play in the final seven minutes of the third period but failed to score.

The Kings outshot the Bruins 10-6 in the third.