Clarke scores 1st NHL goal in OT, Kings rally past Bruins

Clarke committed a hooking penalty at 2:24 of overtime to give Boston a power play, but he took a pass from Phillip Danault and scored on a breakaway after exiting the penalty box.

Anze Kopitar tied it 4-4 on a tip-in at 18:25 of the third period on the power play with goalie David Rittich pulled for an extra attacker.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had two assists, and Rittich made 28 saves for the Kings (26-16-10), who have won four of their past five games.

James van Riemsdyk had two goals and an assist, and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for the Bruins (32-12-11), who have lost four in a row (0-2-2).

Van Riemsdyk gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 8:03 of the first period, knocking in a loose puck in front.

Matt Roy tied it 1-1 at 11:02, banking the puck off Ullmark’s leg and in from the left side.

Van Riemsdyk gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead when he backhanded a rebound past Rittich on the power play at 14:45.

Anthony Richard’s first goal with Boston pushed it to 3-1 at 13:04 of the second period, but Vladislav Gavrikov cut it to 3-2 at 16:38 with a shot from the point.

Alex Laferriere tied it 3-3 at 5:51 of the third period on a scramble in front.

Trent Frederic gave the Bruins a 4-3 lead from the slot at 7:12.