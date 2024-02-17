BOSTON -- Brandt Clarke scored his first NHL goal with 27 seconds left in overtime, and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-4 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday.
Clarke scores 1st NHL goal in OT, Kings rally past Bruins
Wins it with 27 seconds left after Kopitar ties it late in 3rd; Boston drops 4th in row
Clarke committed a hooking penalty at 2:24 of overtime to give Boston a power play, but he took a pass from Phillip Danault and scored on a breakaway after exiting the penalty box.
Anze Kopitar tied it 4-4 on a tip-in at 18:25 of the third period on the power play with goalie David Rittich pulled for an extra attacker.
Pierre-Luc Dubois had two assists, and Rittich made 28 saves for the Kings (26-16-10), who have won four of their past five games.
James van Riemsdyk had two goals and an assist, and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for the Bruins (32-12-11), who have lost four in a row (0-2-2).
Van Riemsdyk gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 8:03 of the first period, knocking in a loose puck in front.
Matt Roy tied it 1-1 at 11:02, banking the puck off Ullmark’s leg and in from the left side.
Van Riemsdyk gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead when he backhanded a rebound past Rittich on the power play at 14:45.
Anthony Richard’s first goal with Boston pushed it to 3-1 at 13:04 of the second period, but Vladislav Gavrikov cut it to 3-2 at 16:38 with a shot from the point.
Alex Laferriere tied it 3-3 at 5:51 of the third period on a scramble in front.
Trent Frederic gave the Bruins a 4-3 lead from the slot at 7:12.