Stankoven of Stars among top rookies in Central Division

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2024-25 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, the top five rookies in the Central Division (in alphabetical order):

Justus Annunen, G, Colorado Avalanche: The 24-year-old (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) signed a two-year contract with the Avalanche on March 26. He leads all NHL rookie goalies in wins (five) over eight games (six starts) and has the lowest goals-against average (2.64) and highest save percentage (.894) of the three goalies on Colorado’s roster, which also includes Alexandar Georgiev (4.04; .851) and Kaapo Kahkonen (4.12; .800). A third-round pick (No. 64) by Colorado in the 2018 NHL Draft, Annunen is 15-7-2 with a 2.61 GAA, a .909 save percentage and two shutouts in 26 games (21 starts) over four seasons.

"I think he's put a lot of work into his game," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "Over the last three years, he's developed nicely, and you can see what he's doing here, right? … He's given us a chance to win. You look at his starts, there have been quality start after quality start, and so I think he gets rewarded with a two-year deal. He's earned it."

Marc Del Gaizo, D, Nashville Predators: Nashville has struggled out of the gate this season, but the play of the 25-year-old (5-11, 188) has been encouraging. Del Gaizo, born in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, had 84 points (17 goals, 67 assists) in 200 games with Milwaukee of the American Hockey League and made his NHL debut with the Predators last season, getting three assists in nine games. He was assigned to Milwaukee to begin this season and was recalled Oct. 19. A fourth-round pick (No. 109) at the 2019 NHL Draft, Del Gaizo ranks second among all NHL rookie defensemen in hits (16), is third in takeaways (five), and fifth in blocked shots (10) while averaging 15:52 of ice time in nine games. Working alongside partner Luke Schenn and, at times, Roman Josi, Del Gaizo has two assists, both at even strength, and 15 shots on goal.

"I just feel really comfortable since I've been here," Del Gaizo said. "I think getting those games last year really helped, so I know what to expect this year. I'm feeling really good."

Nikolai Kovalenko, F, Colorado Avalanche: Kovalenko has impressed with his determination and tenaciousness on pucks, particularly in tough areas of the ice. His shooting percentage in high-danger areas (two goals on seven shots; 28.6 percent) is well above the League average (18.3), per NHL EDGE statistics, and he and fellow rookie teammate Ivan Ivan have each made positive offensive contributions in a third-line role. Kovalenko, 25, averages 13:21 of ice time and leads all Avalanche rookies with six points (two goals, four assists) in 15 games. He also ranks tied for first on the team in penalties drawn (six), is tied for sixth in hits (23) and is 13th in blocked shots (seven).

A sixth-round pick (No. 171) by the Avalanche at the 2018 draft, Kovalenko (5-10, 180) made his NHL debut in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round against the Winnipeg Jets last season after seven seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Bednar even experimented with Kovalenko alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen earlier this season because of his workmanlike effort in retrieving pucks for linemates.

"He's responsible, takes care of the puck and has a physicality to his game," Bednar said. "He's not scared of the moment."

Maveric Lamoureux, D, Utah Hockey Club: Lamoureux (6-6, 196), chosen in the first round (No. 29) of the 2022 NHL Draft, was recalled from Tucson of the AHL on Oct. 23 because of injuries to defensemen Sean Durzi and John Marino. The 20-year-old right-handed shot has two points (one goal, one assist), four blocked shots and ranks fifth among first-year defensemen in hits (10) while averaging 15:44 of ice time in eight games. He had three points (two goals, one assist) in four AHL games prior to his recall.

"He played really good so far in Tucson for us," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. "He's a big body who can skate really well. He has good range and he's a good prospect for us, so I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Logan Stankoven, F, Dallas Stars: The second-round pick (No. 47) in the 2021 NHL Draft leads all NHL rookies with 10 assists and 12 points in 13 games. Stankoven (5-8, 165) is currently averaging 15:49 of ice time in a top-six role. He made quite an impression in the NHL last season when he had eight points (five goals, three assists) in his first six regular-season games before getting eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He's tied for third among NHL rookies in penalties drawn (five), is first in even-strength points (nine) and tied for third in power-play points (three). Dallas has a 55.6 shot-attempts percentage at 5-on-5, and 64.2 on-ice goals for percentage 5-on-5 when Stankoven is on the ice.

"’Tank’ is plug and play," Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. "Anybody you put him with, he complements. Good players want to play with a guy like that because he's competitive, he’s on pucks, he recovers pucks, he can make a play. Everyone talks about his scoring, but he's got great vision and passing ability too."

