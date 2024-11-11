Stankoven of Stars among top rookies in Central Division

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2024-25 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.
This week, the top five rookies in the Central Division (in alphabetical order):
Justus Annunen, G, Colorado Avalanche: The 24-year-old (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) signed a two-year contract with the Avalanche on March 26. He leads all NHL rookie goalies in wins (five) over eight games (six starts) and has the lowest goals-against average (2.64) and highest save percentage (.894) of the three goalies on Colorado’s roster, which also includes Alexandar Georgiev (4.04; .851) and Kaapo Kahkonen (4.12; .800). A third-round pick (No. 64) by Colorado in the 2018 NHL Draft, Annunen is 15-7-2 with a 2.61 GAA, a .909 save percentage and two shutouts in 26 games (21 starts) over four seasons.
"I think he's put a lot of work into his game," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "Over the last three years, he's developed nicely, and you can see what he's doing here, right? … He's given us a chance to win. You look at his starts, there have been quality start after quality start, and so I think he gets rewarded with a two-year deal. He's earned it."