Stankoven of Stars among top rookies in Central Division

Marc Del Gaizo, D, Nashville Predators: Nashville has struggled out of the gate this season, but the play of the 25-year-old (5-11, 188) has been encouraging. Del Gaizo, born in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, had 84 points (17 goals, 67 assists) in 200 games with Milwaukee of the American Hockey League and made his NHL debut with the Predators last season, getting three assists in nine games. He was assigned to Milwaukee to begin this season and was recalled Oct. 19. A fourth-round pick (No. 109) at the 2019 NHL Draft, Del Gaizo ranks second among all NHL rookie defensemen in hits (16), is third in takeaways (five), and fifth in blocked shots (10) while averaging 15:52 of ice time in nine games. Working alongside partner Luke Schenn and, at times, Roman Josi, Del Gaizo has two assists, both at even strength, and 15 shots on goal.

"I just feel really comfortable since I've been here," Del Gaizo said. "I think getting those games last year really helped, so I know what to expect this year. I'm feeling really good."

Nikolai Kovalenko, F, Colorado Avalanche: Kovalenko has impressed with his determination and tenaciousness on pucks, particularly in tough areas of the ice. His shooting percentage in high-danger areas (two goals on seven shots; 28.6 percent) is well above the League average (18.3), per NHL EDGE statistics, and he and fellow rookie teammate Ivan Ivan have each made positive offensive contributions in a third-line role. Kovalenko, 25, averages 13:21 of ice time and leads all Avalanche rookies with six points (two goals, four assists) in 15 games. He also ranks tied for first on the team in penalties drawn (six), is tied for sixth in hits (23) and is 13th in blocked shots (seven).

A sixth-round pick (No. 171) by the Avalanche at the 2018 draft, Kovalenko (5-10, 180) made his NHL debut in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round against the Winnipeg Jets last season after seven seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Bednar even experimented with Kovalenko alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen earlier this season because of his workmanlike effort in retrieving pucks for linemates.

"He's responsible, takes care of the puck and has a physicality to his game," Bednar said. "He's not scared of the moment."