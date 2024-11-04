Michkov, Blomqvist among top rookies in Metropolitan Division

Seamus Casey, D, New Jersey Devils: Casey will always be remembered for how admirably he filled in when the Devils were short on defense due to injuries to Brett Pesce and Luke Hughes to begin the season. The 20-year-old right-handed shot (5-9, 162), a second-round pick (No. 46) at the 2022 NHL Draft, had four points (three goals, one assist) in eight games before being assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League on Oct. 21. Casey, who still leads all NHL rookie defensemen in goals, was paired with Simon Nemec and served as quarterback for the power-play unit, averaging 11:58 of ice time. He has seven points (one goal, six assists) for Utica.

"I think he really felt that he earned and deserved an opportunity that was available because of the injuries, but think he also had some perspective that most players require time in the American league," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I think he felt it on the ice at times that this league is difficult. It's difficult in the game, difficult after the game, difficult in the relentless nature of the schedule.

"I pitched it to him that it's not bad news (to play for Utica), but just part of the process. He'll be an NHL player; we have great confidence in that. It's just a matter of continuing to develop so that over time he comes up and never goes back down."