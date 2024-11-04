Michkov, Blomqvist among top rookies in Metropolitan Division

Flyers forward playing top-line role; Penguins goalie filled in admirably for Nedeljkovic

Matvei Michkov PHI rookie watch

© Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2024-25 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, the top five rookies in the Metropolitan Division (in alphabetical order):

Jackson Blake, F, Carolina Hurricanes: A fourth-round pick (No. 109) at the 2021 NHL Draft, Blake has earned his place in the lineup because of his relentless work ethic, particularly in his own zone. He's also provided some offensive spark with five points (three goals, two assists) in a bottom-six role while earning 10:54 of ice time. Carolina has a 64.0 shot-attempts percentage at 5-on-5 when Blake is on the ice. The 21-year-old right wing, the son of former NHL forward Jason Blake, scored his first NHL goal in his third NHL game, a 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 15. Blake led the University of North Dakota in goals (22), assists (38) and points (60) as a sophomore last season when he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA Division I men's ice hockey player.

"He earned it, there's no doubt about it," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "He pushed guys that are NHL guys out of that spot, and that's kudos to him and the work that he put in, in the summer, because we didn't know coming in how it was going to shake out. But he's definitely earned a position."

Joel Blomqvist, G, Pittsburgh Penguins: When it was announced that Alex Nedeljkovic would miss the start of the regular season due to a lower-body injury, Blomqvist was thrust into the spotlight and has performed admirably. The 22-year-old, chosen in the second round (No. 52) of the 2020 NHL Draft, is 2-4-0 with a 3.46 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in six games (five starts) for the Penguins this season. His .855 high danger save percentage is well above the league average (.787), per NHL EDGE statistics. In his NHL debut, he made 29 saves in a 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 10, making big saves in key moments. He kept his team within striking distance in the first period, in fact, when he stopped 12 of 13 shots. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan just wants his young goalie to "embrace the moment."

"He's gotten progressively better with every start that he's gotten," Sullivan said on Oct. 18. "He's obviously a quality goaltender and he's playing extremely well right now."

PIT@EDM: Blomqvist scrambles to make series of saves in 2nd

Seamus Casey, D, New Jersey Devils: Casey will always be remembered for how admirably he filled in when the Devils were short on defense due to injuries to Brett Pesce and Luke Hughes to begin the season. The 20-year-old right-handed shot (5-9, 162), a second-round pick (No. 46) at the 2022 NHL Draft, had four points (three goals, one assist) in eight games before being assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League on Oct. 21. Casey, who still leads all NHL rookie defensemen in goals, was paired with Simon Nemec and served as quarterback for the power-play unit, averaging 11:58 of ice time. He has seven points (one goal, six assists) for Utica.

"I think he really felt that he earned and deserved an opportunity that was available because of the injuries, but think he also had some perspective that most players require time in the American league," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I think he felt it on the ice at times that this league is difficult. It's difficult in the game, difficult after the game, difficult in the relentless nature of the schedule.

"I pitched it to him that it's not bad news (to play for Utica), but just part of the process. He'll be an NHL player; we have great confidence in that. It's just a matter of continuing to develop so that over time he comes up and never goes back down."

Matvei Michkov, F, Philadelphia Flyers: Michkov's arrival in the NHL has generated plenty of fervor in The City of Brotherly Love, and expectations are high for the 19-year-old in his first season in North America. Philadelphia selected Michkov with the understanding he had three seasons remaining in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg, but the final two seasons of that contract were terminated June 25, and Michkov (5-10, 172) signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on July 1. So far, so good; he was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for October after leading all first-year players in goals (four), power-play goals (three) and power-play points (six) and finishing tied for overall points (nine) in 11 games. The right wing has averaged 18:10 of ice time in a top-line role with center Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny in 12 games.

"It was taught to me before he even came over here, he was a competitor," coach John Tortorella said. "That doesn't surprise me. I didn't know much about him as far as away from the puck, but he has picked up a number of things we tried to teach him very early on in the season. I just think he's done a really good job as a young kid coming in here with all the things being talked about and all the spotlight on him. He's handled things very well."

PHI@WSH: Michkov flicks in silky PPG from deep

Maxim Tsyplakov, F, New York Islanders: Tsyplakov (6-3, 210), who was undrafted, has earned his spot on the Islanders’ second line with center Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 12 games. New York has a 56.7 shot-attempts percentage at 5-on-5 when Tsyplakov is on the ice and 52.6 on-ice goals-for percentage. The Islanders signed the left-handed shot out of the Kontinental Hockey League in May after he scored 31 goals and had 47 points with Spartak Moscow, and he made a big impression on coach Patrick Roy in training camp. He's stood out on the power play as a big net-front presence, and he's averaged 16:43 of ice time.

Tsyplakov is eligible for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie since he didn't celebrate his 26th birthday by Sept. 15 of the season in which he's eligible. He turned 26 on Sept. 19.

"I love that he's around the net," Roy said. "He's around the net defensively. If you look at the line he's on, he's the one that's sacrificed himself in front of the net and he's like the anchor of that line in a way that he's always around the net. If we bring the puck behind the net, he's the one that gets the puck. If we shoot from the blue line, he's in front of the net, so I feel he's a really good mix for these guys and very reliable defensively. Are there moments we'd like him to be a little more patient with the puck? Yes. But I mean, we're only 10 games into the season."

Latest News

NHL On Tap: Predators looking to build momentum

Bedard has 3 assists for Blackhawks in win against Ducks

Hyman breaks tie in 3rd, Oilers edge Flames

Canada projected roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Color of Hockey: Daniels relishing role mentoring Indigenous youth

NHL nationally televised games for week of Nov. 4

Zizing ‘Em Up: Guerin talks assembling U.S. roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Boldy, Wild defeat Maple Leafs in OT 

Orlov gets 2 goals, Hurricanes top Capitals for 6th win in row

Swayman makes 23 saves, Bruins blank Kraken for 2nd straight shutout win

Jets score 7, stay hot with victory against Lightning

Shesterkin stops 35, Panarin scores twice to lift Rangers past Islanders 

Barzal, Pelech each out 4-6 weeks for Islanders

Suter scores 2nd goal with 26 seconds left, lifts Canucks past Sharks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stars returning home from Finland with memories, lessons, but no wins

NHL On Tap: Red-hot Ovechkin, Capitals look to cool down Hurricanes 