Morrison fueled by doubters in battle for roster spot with Kraken

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Logan Morrison keeps proving his detractors wrong and making his supporters look smart.

The 22-year-old forward played top-line center and was an alternate captain for the Seattle Kraken in a 5-1 victory against the Colorado Avalanche at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff at Toyota Sports Performance Center on Saturday.

Morrison had the winning goal in the game and dominated most of his shifts, not bad for a player that was passed over three times in the NHL Draft.

It’s another cautionary tale in an expanding file to warn hockey people of the perils of betting against Morrison.

Maybe, they’ll finally listen.

“I hope so,” he said.

This four-day tournament features seven teams and is loaded with top-line prospects like Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and Cutter Gauthier of the Anaheim Ducks, the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

But the pedigree of others has never bothered Morrison.

He has always bet on himself. Those who refused to doubt him have reaped the benefits. Count Kraken general manager Ron Francis among those enjoying the payouts.

“Obviously, it’s been a long journey getting here and there’s tons more to go,” Morrison said.

Three seasons ago, he scored 100 points (34 goals, 66 assists) in 60 regular-season games with Hamilton of the Ontario Hockey League. Yet, he was not one of the 225 players selected in the 2022 NHL Draft, his second kick at that can.

The next season, Hamilton traded Morrison to Ottawa in a blockbuster OHL trade that netted Hamilton six players. Morrison scored 20 goals -- and 39 points -- in 22 regular-season games for Ottawa. He added 10 goals in 11 postseason games.

This time, 224 players were selected without his name being called.

He was invited to prospect camps in the past. He played in a previous version of this tournament as a free-agent invitee by the Los Angeles Kings. He played in the Traverse City prospect tournament as a free agent with the Dallas Stars.

Each time, he was cut and sent back to junior without a contract.

Morrison didn’t become demoralized. He used it as fuel.

“It’s a good feeling; being a part of a team and not a free agent is definitely a good feeling,” Morrison said. “It took a lot of hard work, but it’s been great.”

The Kraken heard the concerns about the player’s foot speed. But they saw it as fixable, especially with Morrison’s can-do attitude.

They signed him to a three-year entry-level contract on April 12, 2023.

Morrison repaid the Kraken’s faith with a solid season at Coachella Valley in the American Hockey League, scoring 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) in 64 games. He had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 18 postseason games when Coachella Valley lost to Hershey in the Calder Cup Final for the second straight season.

“He’s a cerebral player,” said new Coachella Valley coach Derek Laxdal, who coached the game Saturday. “What he lacks in [foot speed] he makes up for in brains. He’s one of those players as he matures and he settles into the NHL/AHL, he finds a way to succeed.”

To improve his foot speed, he spent 30 minutes before each practice last season working with Coachella Valley assistant coach Jessica Campbell, who specializes in power-skating techniques.

His solid offense was complemented by a growing defensive presence that earned the trust of then-coach Dan Bylsma, who is now the coach of the Kraken, replacing Dave Hakstol.

Campbell is on the Seattle staff as well, the first female coach in the NHL.

Morrison played four games for the Kraken last season, getting a taste of his dream.

Now, he wants to make it a full-time situation.

During the offseason, Morrison worked on putting on what he called “good weight,” so he can better compete at the NHL level.

“I came to camp a lot stronger and I am just trying to put my best foot forward and we will see what happens,” Morrison said.

Laxdal would love to have Morrison on his first line in Coachella Valley, but he’s not sure Morrison will be sent to the AHL when training camp finishes.

He’s learned and he’s not betting against Morrison.

“I have a soft spot for kids that work hard, that hang in there and battle. Those are the types of kids that seem to find a way all the time,” Laxdal said. “Sometimes, those players get overlooked. When these players put the work in, they get rewarded for it. It’s good to see him get rewarded.”

Can Morrison turn his hard work and a familiarity with the new coaching staff in Seattle into a full-time gig this season?

“I hope so,” Morrison said with a determined look. “I’ll do everything I can.”

At this point, it’s a safe bet he will put his best foot forward.

It started Saturday.