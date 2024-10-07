Color of Hockey: Winter sports mural at Maryland rink highlights diversity

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, he profiles Luis Peralta Del Valle, an artist who painted a giant diverse hockey, figure skating and winter sport mural that’s the centerpiece of the Tucker Road Ice Rink in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Luis Peralta Del Valle has painted portraits of popes, politicians, civil rights icons and celebrities.

But one of the pieces the 43-year-old Nicaragua-born and Washington, D.C.-raised artist said he’s most proud of isn’t in a museum or an art gallery.

It’s inside a skating rink.

Del Valle painted a giant mural that celebrates hockey, figure skating and other winter activities and highlights diversity as the centerpiece of the Tucker Road Ice Rink, a one-sheet facility in Fort Washington, Maryland.

“It really speaks to the community,” Del Valle said of his work. It’s a reflection of the diverse kids in the community. “A lot of times we tend to be divided because of what race we are or where we grew up at. I just wanted them to know that we have more things in common than we do that separates us.”

The 10-foot-by-10-foot artwork features images of boys and girls hockey players; a sled hockey player and three women figure skaters, all seemingly skating on an icy sheet with a backdrop of a map of the community.

One hockey player and the sled player are clad in the pink, black and white jerseys of the Tucker Road Ducks, a nod to the minority-oriented team that makes the rink its home.