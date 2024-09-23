Color of Hockey: Alvarez hometown hero for RIT women's team

Sophomore forward set to take big step following fabulous freshman debut

Addie Alvarez 1

© Alex Miller

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, he profiles Addie Alvarez, a sophomore forward on Rochester Institute of Technology’s NCAA Division I women’s hockey team.

Addie Alvarez’s mother wanted to play hockey when she was younger, but she never got the chance.

“She was told that girls don't play hockey, so she played soccer at a high level,” Alvarez said.

When Addie told her mother, Melissa Hall, that she wanted to play hockey, there was no hesitation.

“My mom was, like, ‘You should have this opportunity since I didn’t when I was younger,’” Alvarez said.

Alvarez took the opportunity and skated with it. The 19-year-old forward was the second-leading scorer for the Rochester Institute of Technology’s NCAA Division I women’s hockey team as a freshman last season. And there’s anticipation she’ll do even better when RIT opens its 2024-25 season against Assumption University on Friday.

Addie Alvarez 2

© Alex Miller

The Rochester, New York, native was tied for second on the team in goals (eight) and was second in assists (12) and points (20) last season. She had a game-winning overtime goal against Penn State on Jan. 13, and was named to the College Hockey America All-Rookie Team selection at season’s end. She also was a CHA All-Academic selection.

“I think she had a good first year, but I truly believe we can uncover more,” RIT coach Celeste Brown said. “We like to use the phrase, ‘Continue to shine that diamond a little brighter’… She’s a player, she’s a shooter, she’s a goal scorer. She’s that player that wants to be in that big moment, that wants to make an impact, make a difference.”

Alvarez said she’s up to the challenge.

“I want to pass the points that I got last year and have our team make it to playoffs and win and then get to the NCAA (Women’s Frozen Four) tournament,” she said. “I want to be able to make big plays … whether it's like an assist or a pass or a goal, and build off it game by game.”

RIT didn’t have to go far to scout and recruit Alvarez, whose father, Angel Alvarez, is Puerto Rican. She was the top scorer for Syracuse Valley, her 19-and-under AAU team, in 2022-23 with 71 points (53 goals, 18 assists) in 51 games.

The season before, she had 92 points (59 goals, 33 assists) in 59 games for Syracuse Valley's 16-ond-under girls’ team.

Alvarez helped Syracuse Valley win the 2023 Chipotle-USA Hockey Girls Tier II 19U National Championships 2A title in Irvine, California, with two goals in a 6-1 win against East Coast (Massachusetts).

SYR Champs 1

© Brooke Kopek

“She could shoot the puck like nobody else,” Syracuse Valley coach Rob Kopek said. “She was our go-to for everything. We focused our offense around her. We focused our power play around her. If we had to put her up on the point in situations, we would. If we needed a goal, it was her and that line that got the call.”

Alvarez (5-foot-5) developed a passion for hockey after playing street hockey with the children of one of her mother’s friends. She began playing ice hockey and joined boys’ teams, unafraid of the body checking that isn’t allowed in most girls’ and women’s leagues. In fact, she embraced it.

“I love that kind of stuff, so it just worked out,” she said. “I think it's helped me because in boys’ hockey, you never know when you're going to get hit, so you have to have your head up. In boys’ hockey, if they’re coming you have to move the puck quick to make a play. It translates to the game at this (college) level because this level it’s also very quick. So I felt prepared.”

Alvarez and Kopek said she was recruited by several NCAA schools. She opted for RIT because of the comfort level she felt with its coaching staff during the recruiting process and because her family and friends could regularly come watch her play.

“Why wouldn’t you want a player that can play at this level in her hometown?” Brown said. “It’s pretty cool that she has a crowd in the stands. She’s covered by local news stations and whatnot. I think that’s an awesome piece of her playing at RIT.”

Alvarez said she would like to play professionally after college, perhaps in Europe or in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

She said she’s keeping an eye on the six-team PWHL, which begins its second season in 2024-25.

“The PWHL is so new but it’s definitely a real vision for me now,” Alvarez said. “I think it would be super cool.”

Related Content

Color of Hockey: Team IMPACT connects kids with disabilities to college game

Color of Hockey: Joseph brothers excited at chance to be Blues teammates

Color of Hockey: ECHL team owned by NFL veteran Jack, mom now Utah affiliate

Color of Hockey: Golden Knights, Kings, Stars seek title of 'Mexico's Team'

Latest News

Palat embracing 1st chance to play NHL game in native Czechia with Devils at Global Series

Devils season preview: Markstrom, Dillon, Pesce additions prime New Jersey for playoff push

Wild season preview: Goalie split, scoring depth keys for return to playoffs

Utah Hockey Club takes ice for 1st time with preseason win in Iowa

Sept. 22: NHL Preseason Roundup

Malkin, Letang, fire up Pittsburgh crowd before Steelers home opener

Evander Kane to miss start of season for Oilers, has surgery for multiple injuries

Celebrini player rating announced ahead of EA Sports NHL 25 release

NHL Training Camp Buzz: Celebrini in lineup for Sharks preseason opener

Flames goalies set for ‘open competition’ in camp after Markstrom trade

Canadiens season preview: Slafkovsky aiming to break out in 3rd NHL season

Kings season preview: Hiller impact, improved goaltending keys to success

Utah Hockey Club preps for preseason debut amid 'huge excitement'

Tanev cherishes Maple Leafs homecoming while mourning Gaudreau

Sept. 21: NHL Preseason Roundup

Barkov continues supporting children’s hospital with Cup visit, donation

Gaudreau brothers honored with video on 1st night of preseason

NHL Top Players: Nos. 40-31