Color of Hockey: Alvarez hometown hero for RIT women's team

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, he profiles Addie Alvarez, a sophomore forward on Rochester Institute of Technology’s NCAA Division I women’s hockey team.
Addie Alvarez’s mother wanted to play hockey when she was younger, but she never got the chance.
“She was told that girls don't play hockey, so she played soccer at a high level,” Alvarez said.
When Addie told her mother, Melissa Hall, that she wanted to play hockey, there was no hesitation.
“My mom was, like, ‘You should have this opportunity since I didn’t when I was younger,’” Alvarez said.
Alvarez took the opportunity and skated with it. The 19-year-old forward was the second-leading scorer for the Rochester Institute of Technology’s NCAA Division I women’s hockey team as a freshman last season. And there’s anticipation she’ll do even better when RIT opens its 2024-25 season against Assumption University on Friday.