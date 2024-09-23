Color of Hockey: Alvarez hometown hero for RIT women's team

“She could shoot the puck like nobody else,” Syracuse Valley coach Rob Kopek said. “She was our go-to for everything. We focused our offense around her. We focused our power play around her. If we had to put her up on the point in situations, we would. If we needed a goal, it was her and that line that got the call.”

Alvarez (5-foot-5) developed a passion for hockey after playing street hockey with the children of one of her mother’s friends. She began playing ice hockey and joined boys’ teams, unafraid of the body checking that isn’t allowed in most girls’ and women’s leagues. In fact, she embraced it.

“I love that kind of stuff, so it just worked out,” she said. “I think it's helped me because in boys’ hockey, you never know when you're going to get hit, so you have to have your head up. In boys’ hockey, if they’re coming you have to move the puck quick to make a play. It translates to the game at this (college) level because this level it’s also very quick. So I felt prepared.”

Alvarez and Kopek said she was recruited by several NCAA schools. She opted for RIT because of the comfort level she felt with its coaching staff during the recruiting process and because her family and friends could regularly come watch her play.

“Why wouldn’t you want a player that can play at this level in her hometown?” Brown said. “It’s pretty cool that she has a crowd in the stands. She’s covered by local news stations and whatnot. I think that’s an awesome piece of her playing at RIT.”

Alvarez said she would like to play professionally after college, perhaps in Europe or in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

She said she’s keeping an eye on the six-team PWHL, which begins its second season in 2024-25.

“The PWHL is so new but it’s definitely a real vision for me now,” Alvarez said. “I think it would be super cool.”