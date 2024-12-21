Kings, Capitals each enjoying results of Kuemper-Dubois trade

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Darcy Kuemper and Pierre-Luc Dubois got the opportunities they were hoping for and have made the most of them.

The Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals got what they wanted too.

Kuemper has helped solidify the Kings’ goaltending with his experience and calm demeanor. Dubois has been the skilled, two-way center with size (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) the Capitals were seeking to strengthen the top of their lineup, forming a formidable 1-2 punch up the middle with Dylan Strome.

So, six months later, the trade that sent Kuemper to Los Angeles for Dubois appears to have been a win-win for everyone.

“Well, I haven’t really put a lot of thought into it, but both teams are playing well,” Kuemper told NHL.com. “So, I guess if you look at it from that standpoint, it worked out for everybody.”

Kuemper started for the Kings at the Nashville Predators on Saturday, so he’s not expected to start when Los Angeles (19-9-4) visits Washington (22-8-2) on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT). Dubois will be in the lineup for the Capitals, though, in the first game between the teams since the trade on June 19.

Dubois would rather focus on the present, saying his one season with the Kings “is in the past,” but acknowledged the change of scenery has served him well.

“It feels like home here,” Dubois told NHL.com. “It just feels natural. It feels like I’m asked to do a job that I know that I can do. … I just have to be myself with the guys in the room, with the staff, the equipment guys, everybody. It just feels like I just have to show up to the rink every day and be myself, and that’s good enough.”

The implication is that wasn’t always the case for Dubois last season with Los Angeles, which acquired him in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on June 27, 2023, and immediately signed him to an eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value). Playing mostly in a third-line role, the 26-year-old had 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) while averaging 15:42 of ice time in 82 games. That was a drop from his NHL career-high 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) while averaging 18:27 in 73 games with the Jets in 2022-23.