Kent Johnson helping to fuel playoff push for Blue Jackets

Kent Johnson isn't ready to start thinking about the Stanley Cup Playoffs yet, but the Columbus Blue Jackets forward understands what's possible this season.
"I think there's some times where I'm dreaming and thinking, we’ve got to get to the playoffs," he told NHL.com recently. "It's the goal that's there. But obviously you've got to just focus on your day to day and doing everything you need to do to win games. ... It's such a different feeling, coming back from the (NHL) All-Star break last year versus [the 4 Nations Face-Off break] this year. The feeling is just so much better. It's so much more exciting to play these games."
Johnson's play is one reason there's playoff excitement in Columbus. In his fourth NHL season, the 22-year-old entered Thursday with 21 goals and 45 points -- both NHL career highs -- in 53 games, helping the Blue Jackets (31-28-8) enter their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN, TVAS) three points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. It would be Columbus' first postseason appearance since 2020.
"'KJ' is a guy that drives the offense," Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. "He carries the puck through the neutral zone, is on the entries on the power play. He's done a lot of things for us."
Johnson has been able to do so because he's recovered from the torn labrum in his left shoulder that limited him to 42 games last season.
But he's also feeling faster and stronger after working with trainer Paul Whissel for the first time during the offseason.
"I talked to some other teammates and learned some new things," Johnson said. "Changed a lot up, and I definitely felt like I got better results on the speed from it. I think I was always getting stronger every year, but it was hard to tell. In my game, I think the speed and quickness is a bit more important, and just my balance. So it was always getting stronger on the scale and my weight was going up.
"I think this year I trained smarter, and it translated to hockey and actually winning battles more. It's been good."
Whissel works with several current and former Blue Jackets players, including Cole Sillinger, Sean Kuraly, Jack Roslovic (now with the Carolina Hurricanes) and Jake Bean (Calgary Flames).