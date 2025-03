Maybe they found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, because the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets certainly looked the part on St. Patrick’s Day.

Before their games on Monday, the teams got into the spirit, each wearing specialty St. Patrick’s Day outfits during arrivals.

The Bruins arrived in green jerseys, which have the Bruins logo in the center, colored in green and red, with a large shamrock behind it. The sweater also has leprechauns on the sleeves with each player’s number.