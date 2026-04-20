Slafkovsky makes Canadiens history with Game 1 hat trick

MONTREAL – Power forward Juraj Slafkovsky has punctuated Montreal Canadiens games all season with his strength, locomotive drive to the net and his superb finish, scoring 30 goals for the first time in his four-year NHL career.

On Sunday, that punctuation was a bold exclamation mark.

Slafkovsky became the first Canadiens player in history to score three power-play goals in a Stanley Cup Playoff game, his clincher at 1:22 of overtime giving his team a 4-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is Tuesday at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa (7 p.m. ET, The Spot, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC).