Slafkovsky emerges as 'big-time player' in Canadiens' Game 1 win

He also became the first Canadiens player with a playoff hat trick since Rene Bourque in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Final and the third player in the Canadiens’ rich history to complete a hat trick with an overtime goal, following Eric Desjardins (Game 2 of the 1993 Stanley Cup Final) and Gerry Plamondon (Game 2 of the 1949 semifinals).

“We know what ‘Slaf’ can bring to the table,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “He played true to his identity tonight. It wasn’t just about his goals; he wanted to win, he was physical, he won one-on-one battles, and he had an active, disruptive stick. It was a big game for him.”

The winning goal came on a wrist shot that beat Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to the far side, giving Montreal the 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

“There was kind of open space there, I decided to shoot it and thankfully it went in,” Slafkovsky said.

He scored his first power-play goal with 24 seconds left in the second period, one-timing a blast over Vasilevskiy’s shoulder to tie the game 2-2.

He then gave Montreal a 3-2 lead at 5:56 of the third period, taking a pass in the slot from linemate Cole Caufield and beating Vasilevskiy.

“It’s been unbelievable,” said Canadiens forward Josh Anderson, who gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 13:24 of the first period. “Since last year and this year, obviously taking huge strides. Power forward, a big guy, that you know it’s hard to stop him.”

Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh said it’s even harder to stop Slafkovsky when he’s on a Canadiens power play that was tied for 10th in the NHL at 23.1 percent. Slafkovsky had 28 power-play points and 15 power-play goals in the regular season.

"We've got to start by not putting him on the power play,” McDonagh said. “You ask any top player, they like feeling the puck and making things happen with that extra time and space. So, just keep playing him hard all over the ice."

St. Louis, the only coach Slafkovsky has had in the NHL, said his progression has been something to watch.

“You understand that when you’re dealing with young players, talented players like that, I think as a coach you have to patience, empathy, whatever it is,” St. Louis said. “But the goal is always to be advancing and growing and understanding, it’s not going to be linear. There were some ups and dips, but as he’s evolved the last year, there’s not a lot of dips.”