Greenway signs 2-year, $8 million contract with Sabres

Jordan Greenway signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4 million.

The forward is in the final season of a three-year contract he signed with the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 31, 2022, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The 27-year-old has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 26 games this season.

"My experience here has been unreal," Greenway told The Athletic on March 2. "I love this group. I love the direction that (GM) Kevyn (Adam), (coach) Lindy (Ruff), the direction they're trying to go. I'm all in. Being an older guy trying to help the young guys do what it takes, let them know, show them what it takes to make the playoffs and this and that, it's inspiring. I really enjoy it. The city, playing here, it's been truly a great experience. I would love to be here next year."