Greenway signs 2-year, $8 million contract with Sabres

Forward could have been become unrestricted free agent after this season

greenway_contract_030525

© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jordan Greenway signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4 million.

The forward is in the final season of a three-year contract he signed with the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 31, 2022, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The 27-year-old has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 26 games this season.

"My experience here has been unreal," Greenway told The Athletic on March 2. "I love this group. I love the direction that (GM) Kevyn (Adam), (coach) Lindy (Ruff), the direction they're trying to go. I'm all in. Being an older guy trying to help the young guys do what it takes, let them know, show them what it takes to make the playoffs and this and that, it's inspiring. I really enjoy it. The city, playing here, it's been truly a great experience. I would love to be here next year."

Top candidates to be moved before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

You May Also Like

Top candidates to be moved before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

The Sabres (24-30-6) enter Wednesday last in the Eastern Conference, 12 points behind the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Selected by Minnesota in the second round (No. 50) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Greenway has 159 points (55 goals, 104 assists) in 427 regular-season games for the Sabres and Wild and seven points (three goals, four assists) in 22 playoff games.

Latest News

EDGE stats: Lightning’s outlook after trade for Bjorkstrand, Gourde

Fantasy spin: 2025 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Jack Hughes out for season for Devils after shoulder surgery

Lightning serving notice as Cup contender with latest surge

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Trade Buzz: Boeser realizes he could be playing final game with Canucks

Bjorkstrand, Gourde traded to Lightning by Kraken in 3-team deal

Players to watch ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Gibson, Nelson, Provorov

EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Hughes remains day to day for Canucks with lower-body injury

Veterans Showcase ‘really special’ event at Stadium Series in Columbus 

EDGE stats: Young core elevating Ducks into contention

Olivier signs 6-year, $18 million contract with Blue Jackets

NHL Power Players have blast at Stadium Series between Blue Jackets and Red Wings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Keefe fined for unprofessional conduct in Devils game