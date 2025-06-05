The Glorious Sons, Triumph to headline Rogers Festival before Game 2 of Cup Final

Multi-platinum award-winning band, Canadian rock legends to kick off event in ICE District

Rogers Festival

© NHL Public Releations

By Press Release

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA – Rogers, OEG Sports & Entertainment and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today that multi-platinum, award-winning rock band The Glorious Sons will headline the Rogers Festival at the Final, a free outdoor concert in the ICE District ahead of Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers on Friday, June 6. Joining them for a special performance are Canadian rock legends Triumph, adding to the celebration in downtown Edmonton.

The Glorious Sons will deliver a full headlining set before Game 2, featuring fan favorites and chart-topping hits. Kicking off the event, Triumph will take the stage for their first public performance since 2008, treating fans to a three-song set including their iconic hit “Lay It On The Line,” which has become a rallying anthem for Canadians during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The performances will begin at 3:40 p.m. MT in the Play Alberta Fan Park outside Rogers Place before the 6 p.m. MT game time on Friday. The concert will be free of charge and open to fans of all ages, with Play Alberta Fan Park gates opening at 3 p.m. MT. No ticket will be required to view the performances as fans can simply scan their LOILTY Rewards membership QR code for entry.

A special concert viewing area will be reserved for Rogers customers through Rogers Beyond the Seat, a national program that delivers premier sports and entertainment experiences to Rogers customers across the country.

“We’re thrilled to bring Triumph to the Rogers Festival at the Final, building on the success of our ad campaign that introduced a whole new generation of music fans to this iconic band,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. “Together with The Glorious Sons we know Oilers fans will enjoy a fantastic show ahead of Game 2.”

Portions of each performance will be featured in coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcasts on June 6, which begin at 5:30 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada and on TNT, truTV and Max in the U.S.

Rogers Festival at the Final is produced by NHL Entertainment. For up-to-date information on the Stanley Cup Final and the concert series, follow @NHL on Instagram, X and TikTok.

Latest News

EDGE stats behind Draisaitl’s elite goal scoring for Oilers

Marchand, Kane have ‘neat’ connection in Cup Final between Oilers, Panthers

West to finish H.S. football career after Combine, 2025 NHL Draft 

Sturm hired as Bruins coach, replaces Sacco

Monahan of Blue Jackets wins Masterton Trophy for perseverance

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Final

Misa, Hagens confident about jump to League next season, prospects tell 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Oilers return to Stanley Cup Final with comeback, OT win in Game 1

Draisaitl delivers vintage performance for Oilers in Game 1 win in Stanley Cup Final

Panthers' winning formula goes missing in Stanley Cup Final Game 1 loss to Oilers

Ekholm key for Oilers in Game 1 win after missing 1st 15 playoff games with undisclosed injury

Draisaitl goal in OT lifts Oilers past Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final blog: Connor Brown

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

2025 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Draisaitl among top performers for Oilers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final live blog: Panthers at Oilers, Game 1

Schmidt motivated by 'just being the smaller guy' ahead of 2025 NHL Draft 