Sturm hired as Bruins coach, replaces Sacco

Marco Sturm was named coach of the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

The 46-year-old, who played for the Bruins from 2005-10, will be a head coach for the first time in the NHL and replaces Joe Sacco, who was named interim coach after Jim Montgomery was fired Nov. 19.

"I’m incredibly honored to be named head coach of the Boston Bruins," Sturm said. "I want to thank Charlie Jacobs and the Jacobs family, (Bruins president) Cam Neely, and (general manager) Don Sweeney for trusting me with this opportunity. Boston has always held a special place in my heart, and I know how much this team means to the city and to our fans. I've felt that passion as a player, and I can't wait to be behind the bench and feel it again. I’m excited to get to work and do everything I can to help this team succeed."

The Bruins (33-39-10) finished last in the Atlantic Division after making the Stanley Cup Playoffs the previous eight seasons. They have not advanced beyond the second round since the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, a seven-game loss to the St. Louis Blues.

"We're proud to name Marco as the 30th head coach of the Boston Bruins and welcome him, Astrid, Mason, and Kaydie to Boston," Sweeney said. "Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively. We were also looking for a communicator and leader -- someone who connects with players, develops young talent, and earns the respect of the room."

Sturm was coach of the Los Angeles Kings' American Hockey League affiliate in Ontario, California, the past three seasons, going 119-80-17, guiding the team to the Calder Cup Playoffs in all three seasons. Before that, he was a Kings assistant from 2018-22. He coached Germany's national team from 2015-18, a tenure highlighted by winning a silver medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. He also won a Deutschland Cup title in 2015 and guided Germany to the quarterfinals of the 2016 and '17 IIHF World Championship.

As a player, Sturm had 487 points (242 goals, 245 assists) in 938 NHL games over 14 seasons as a forward with the San Jose Sharks, Bruins, Kings, Washington Capitals, Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers. The No. 21 pick in the 1996 NHL Draft played his first eight seasons for the Sharks before he was traded to the Bruins in the deal that brought Joe Thornton to San Jose on Nov. 30, 2005.

In 302 games with the Bruins, he had 193 points (106 goals, 87 assists).

"Marco impressed us at every step with his preparation, clarity, and passion," Sweeney said. "His path -- playing for multiple NHL teams, coaching internationally, and leading at both the AHL and NHL levels -- has shaped a well-rounded coach who's earned this opportunity. As a former Bruin, he understands what this team means to the city and our fans. We're embracing a new direction with Marco behind the bench and are confident his energy, standards, and commitment to a competitive, hard-nosed brand of hockey reflect exactly what Bruins hockey should be.”

Sturm skated for Germany at the Olympics in 1998, 2002 and 2010, the 2004 World Cup of Hockey, four IIHF World Championships (1997, 2001, 2004, 2008) and twice at the IIHF World Junior Championship (1995, '96).

