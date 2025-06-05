Stanley Pup TV event returns for 2025 with more dogs, NHL players, celebrities

LOS ANGELES -- The Stanley Pup has gained so much in popularity, 2025 has brought on expansion.

Puppies named after NHL players representing all 32 teams will be featured in the second edition of the initiative to stress the importance of animal adoption. The event will be broadcast on truTV in the United States on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and on Sportsnet in Canada on Saturday at 6 p.m. It will also air on NHL Network on Sunday at 7 p.m. and be available on the NHL’s digital platforms.

The inaugural Stanley Pup last year had 16 dogs representing each team that qualified for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, playfully competing for a pooch-sized version of the famed trophy.

“The fans were kind of bummed last year, I think. It’s like, ‘Wait, where’s Pittsburgh or whatever?’” said Aimee Brillhart, vice president of productions for Monumental Sports and Entertainment. “We spread the love this year.”

Brillhart’s day job involves overseeing video content for the Washington Capitals, while her work with the Stanley Pup includes putting together player names and dog puns to create a roster including the likes of Alex Ofetchkin.

Brillhart and the Capitals are pleased to feature local rescue organizations from Washington D.C, Maryland and Virginia to recruit the dogs featured in the show and help find them homes.

“We work with Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, we work with Lucky Dog Rescue, Humane Rescue Alliance, and then Brandywine (SPCA), all local to the ‘DMV’ area,” Brillhart said. “So it just feels good to be including puppies from our community in this. And they all end up getting adopted which is, like the best thing.”

For Los Angeles-based television producer Michael Levitt, the Stanley Pup provides an opportunity to shine a light on the work done during and after the wildfires that devastated Pacific Palisades and Altadena in January.

“I was blown away by the response from our animal welfare community, specifically the shelters and the local rescue organizations throughout Los Angeles that immediately stepped up and rallied to help all the displaced animals,” Levitt said.

Petco Love, a nonprofit that promotes animal adoption and welfare, worked with Los Angeles Animal Services to free up space in their facilities and allow them to focus on setting up evacuation sites. Those two venues would take in 468 animals total, including horses, cows and donkeys, all of which went home with their owners.

Another 63 animals were placed into LAAS shelters because of the fires, with 61 having been returned to their owners or adopted. The other two animals are still being housed at the request of the owner after their residence burned down.

To allow LAAS to deal with that influx, Petco Love helped relocate animals to partner shelters around the southwest.

“I flew on a (cargo) plane with 74 dogs from LA to receiving shelters, which was so awesome,” said Chelsea Staley, Petco Love director of lifesaving. “Honestly, it wasn’t much worse than (flying) coach. A little bit friendlier, a whole lot cuter, and not necessarily more stinky.”

The reminder that all sorts of animals can be rewarding companions is also making its way into the Stanley Pup. In addition to the puppy players, there will be cats working on the ice crew, in-game entertainment and handling video review for any canine controversies that might develop.

“We also have a rescue pig singing the national anthems,” Levitt said. “It’s an opportunity for us not just to celebrate rescue dogs but all kinds of animals that need loving homes.”

NHL players including Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes), Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers), Alex Kerfoot (Utah Mammoth), and Brandon Duhaime and Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) will appear throughout the show to help share that message by introducing dogs available for adoption and supporting local pet adoption.

There is also celebrity participation from Anthony Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer, Cheri Oteri, George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joel McHale, Michael Bublé, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul and Will Reeve.

Mark Shunock and Chris Rose (NFL Network) will provide the commentary, with Michelle Gingras (MSG Networks) reporting rink side.