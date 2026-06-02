NHL, NHLPA unveil new format for 2027 All-Star Weekend

The 2027 NHL All-Star Skills will spotlight 10 young stars ages 25 or younger competing across eight events, jointly selected by the NHL and NHLPA.

Each player will participate in four of the first six events: Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, Passing Challenge, One Timers, Stick Handling and Accuracy Shooting. Players will earn points based on their placement in each event.

The top four players then will advance to a Shootout, facing one of four All-Star goaltenders. The top two performers from the Shootout will compete in the last event: the Obstacle Course Finale. The player with the highest cumulative score will be crowned the All-Star Skills Champion and will take home a prize of $1 million (USD).

ESPN in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada will present the 2027 NHL All-Star Skills on Friday, Feb. 5. ABC in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada will deliver live coverage of the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 6. Event times will be announced in the coming months.

The 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will mark the second time the New York Islanders have hosted NHL All-Star festivities, following the 1983 event. Fans can sign up to receive news and updates on the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend here.