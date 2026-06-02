Werenski of Blue Jackets wins Norris Trophy in 'year that can't be topped'

Voted NHL's best defenseman, becomes father for 1st time just weeks apart

Zach Werenski surprised at home with the James Norris Memorial Trophy

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. -- Zach Werenski didn't see it coming. Neither did his family members, with two notable exceptions, as they stood on the patio watching him do an interview before dinner.

Werenski gathers about a dozen members of his extended family each offseason Sunday at his house, about a 10-minute walk from where he grew up near Detroit. They barbecue, splash in the pool, play hoops and watch golf. Everyone lives within a couple of miles.

On this occasion, the Werenskis had a lot to celebrate.

Zach assisted on the golden goal for the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan on Feb. 22 and had an outstanding season as a defenseman for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He and his wife, Odette, had their first child, a son named Hudson, 2 ½ weeks before this. His brother, Brad, and his wife, Janie, had their second child, a daughter named Evelyn, the night before.

Zach thought a camera crew from NHL Productions and a writer from NHL.com had stopped by to do a Father's Day feature. Only Odette and Brad knew the secret.

As Zach stood with his back to the pool and patio, he answered questions about becoming a dad. Glenn Stants from the Hockey Hall of Fame crept up from behind holding something big and silver.

"Obviously, I wouldn't be here without her and everything she does for me," Zach said, referring to Odette. "And …"

The family gasped as they spotted Stants and what he was holding.

"Are you kidding me?" his mom, Kristen, said on the patio, looking at Odette.

Zach didn't notice.

"I'm really looking forward to this next chapter, being a dad," Zach said.

Stants stood over Zach's right shoulder and waited.

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© NHL Productions

The writer dropped hints, asking Zach if there were any moments from his hockey career he was looking forward to sharing with his family, if there were mementos he wanted to show his son.

Zach didn't catch on, so the writer dropped a stronger hint.

"Maybe show him your name engraved on a trophy?" the writer said.

"Yeah, maybe," Zach said.

The writer nodded, prompting Zach to turn around.

And there it was -- the Norris Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL's best defenseman as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The 28-year-old, who has won it for the first time, held it up and showed it to his family as they burst into applause, then he cradled it in his hands like a baby. His dad, Ken, ran up and bear-hugged him.

"I'm at a loss for words, to be honest with you, guys," Zach said. "It's incredible."

Zach turned to his family.

"Thank you, guys," he said.

* * * * *

This was a special way for Zach to receive the Norris, for both him and his family.

Family is everything to Zach.

"That's what it's all about," Zach said. "I mean, I wouldn't be here without them. Obviously, in a sense, it's an individual award. But without them, without my teammates, without a great support staff and system, I wouldn't be in this position, and I know that. For them to be here today and enjoy this with me, it means everything."

Zach's family witnessed everything behind the scenes that led to this moment.

Ken remembered taking his boys to the Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup parade in 2002, and now Zach's name will be on the same trophy with his hero, Nicklas Lidstrom, a seven-time Norris winner.

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© NHL Productions

"This is something I wanted for him," Ken said as he grilled chicken for the family. "I saw how hard he worked, and this is something he wanted. I don't know. It's like the gold medal and this, you're really kind of putting your stamp on the game a little bit. It's just cool."

Kristen remembered all the ups and downs over the years -- from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program to the University of Michigan to the NHL. Zach had to overcome a lot before he set an NHL career high with 82 points (23 goals, 59 assists) in 81 games last season, when he was the runner-up for the Norris, and followed it up with 81 points (22 goals, 59 assists) in 75 games this season.

"It means the world," Kristen said. "He's an athlete. He's a competitor. He strives. He works so hard -- and through injuries. I mean, my god, the last 10 years, he's had so many injuries, and for him to have two successful seasons the last two years, injury-free, it's like, he could really show what he can do.

"But I don't even think he thinks about that. I think he just goes out and does what he does, and that's why we're so grateful as parents to see this happen for him."

Odette said Zach isn't emotional and never brings a bad game home. But she'll be in bed when he gets under the covers, and she'll hear him watching his shifts on his phone -- pausing, rewinding, analyzing to see how he can improve. She watches the offseason workouts, all the times he goes to the rink on days off.

"It's just special to see all that hard work pay off and for him to be honored in this way," Odette said. "Yeah, it means a lot to me, too, because being on the inside, it's so much more than people know and how much goes into it."

* * * * *

Zach carried the trophy around the pool, set it on a table on the patio and began studying the names he would join. There were guys he grew up watching, like Lidstrom, Chris Chelios and Brian Leetch. There were guys he has played with and against in the NHL and internationally, like Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes.

"You are in good company here, my friend," Ken said.

This was a particularly competitive year for the Norris. Makar (Colorado Avalanche) and Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres) were the other finalists.

"You could name five, six, seven more 'D' that could easily be deserving of this trophy," Zach said. "It's a great time for defensemen in the NHL and in hockey, and I'm just grateful to be a part of it. I think we all push each other to be better. I know last year when I didn't win, I was excited for this year. I was excited to be better and push myself, and I feel like we all do that."

Expect Zach to do that again.

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"It doesn't stop with him," Brad said. "There's plenty of times in his career where he could take a break, right? Big contract signings. Gold medals. It just fuels him for what's next. 'What can I get after and achieve next? What can I work harder for that I haven't gotten?' We're just going to see his game continue to amplify from here."

Whatever happens next, though, this will be a core memory.

The Werenskis will have the video of the big reveal. They'll have the photos of Zach, the family and the trophy. One day, Hudson will be able to look at them, see himself in them and admire his dad's name on the Norris Trophy.

"It's been a year that can't be topped, so for Hudson to be a part of it and be here for this too is awesome," Odette said. "To have the pictures and be able to show him one day, it's going to mean a lot to him. I know it means a lot to Zach to have him here too to be a part of it."

In a way, this was a Father's Day story after all.

"Now being a dad, everything revolves around my son, and it puts things into perspective," Zach said. "This is incredible to be able to share this with him even though he's only 2 ½ weeks old. It's something I'll always remember."

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