Werenski of Blue Jackets wins Norris Trophy in 'year that can't be topped'

"This is something I wanted for him," Ken said as he grilled chicken for the family. "I saw how hard he worked, and this is something he wanted. I don't know. It's like the gold medal and this, you're really kind of putting your stamp on the game a little bit. It's just cool."

Kristen remembered all the ups and downs over the years -- from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program to the University of Michigan to the NHL. Zach had to overcome a lot before he set an NHL career high with 82 points (23 goals, 59 assists) in 81 games last season, when he was the runner-up for the Norris, and followed it up with 81 points (22 goals, 59 assists) in 75 games this season.

"It means the world," Kristen said. "He's an athlete. He's a competitor. He strives. He works so hard -- and through injuries. I mean, my god, the last 10 years, he's had so many injuries, and for him to have two successful seasons the last two years, injury-free, it's like, he could really show what he can do.

"But I don't even think he thinks about that. I think he just goes out and does what he does, and that's why we're so grateful as parents to see this happen for him."

Odette said Zach isn't emotional and never brings a bad game home. But she'll be in bed when he gets under the covers, and she'll hear him watching his shifts on his phone -- pausing, rewinding, analyzing to see how he can improve. She watches the offseason workouts, all the times he goes to the rink on days off.

"It's just special to see all that hard work pay off and for him to be honored in this way," Odette said. "Yeah, it means a lot to me, too, because being on the inside, it's so much more than people know and how much goes into it."

* * * * *

Zach carried the trophy around the pool, set it on a table on the patio and began studying the names he would join. There were guys he grew up watching, like Lidstrom, Chris Chelios and Brian Leetch. There were guys he has played with and against in the NHL and internationally, like Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes.

"You are in good company here, my friend," Ken said.

This was a particularly competitive year for the Norris. Makar (Colorado Avalanche) and Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres) were the other finalists.

"You could name five, six, seven more 'D' that could easily be deserving of this trophy," Zach said. "It's a great time for defensemen in the NHL and in hockey, and I'm just grateful to be a part of it. I think we all push each other to be better. I know last year when I didn't win, I was excited for this year. I was excited to be better and push myself, and I feel like we all do that."

Expect Zach to do that again.