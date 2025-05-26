United States defeats Switzerland to win gold at 2025 IIHF World Championship

STOCKHOLM -- The United States struck gold at the World Championship for the first time in nearly a century.
Tage Thompson (Buffalo Sabres) scored the lone goal 2:02 into overtime, and Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins) made 25 saves to help the United States defeat Switzerland 1-0 in the gold-medal game of the 2025 IIHF World Championship at Avicii Arena on Sunday.
"I tell you what, this tournament and this group rejuvenated me as an individual," Swayman said. "I gained so much more confidence. I found my game again. I was happy again. I just learned so much. This year was obviously an up-and-down year for me personally, and to come here and be surrounded by such quality human beings and getting a job done, that's a turning point for me in my life. I couldn't be more excited for it.
"It's a long time coming for USA Hockey, and to be part of the group that finally did it is surreal. I couldn't be happier man."
It's the first gold medal for the U.S. since 1933.
"It's a crazy stat," Thompson said. "It's something that everyone in that room took to heart. When we got here, we all knew we wanted to be a part of something special, and I think each guy in that room committed, whether you were playing power play, top minutes, or you were in and out of the lineup or not playing at all. Everybody was positive, pulling for each other and after one common goal. That's why we won."