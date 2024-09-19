Jagr starts 37th season, has assist in Rytiri Kladno loss

Jaromir Jagr began his 37th professional hockey season on Wednesday, getting an assist for Rytiri Kladno in a 5-1 loss to Dynamo Pardubice.

The 52-year-old, who is the majority owner of the team, which plays in the Czech Extraliga, the top league in the Czech Republic, finished the game with 14:28 of ice time.

Jagr began his professional career with Rytiri Kladno, his hometown team, in 1988-89, and has been the majority owner since 2011. He returned Rytiri Kladno in 2018 after playing 24 NHL seasons with nine teams from 1990-2017.

Last season, he had four assists in 15 games for Kladno, which finished last in the league.

Jagr is second in NHL history with 1,921 points (766 goals, 1,155 assists) in 1,733 games. He's fourth all-time in games played and goals, and fifth in assists.