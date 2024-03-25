Stolen Jagr bobbleheads have been found, will be distributed by Penguins

Merchandise found and on its way back to Pittsburgh, team announces triumphantly

jagr bobblehead found
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Jaromir Jagr is the comeback story of the year -- or at least his bobbleheads are.

You may remember that the Pittsburgh Penguins were planning to give out Jagr bobbleheads recently after retiring his famous No. 68, but the truck carrying them to the arena was stolen.

The story spawned a thousand memes and even saw Flyers mascot Gritty try to take credit for the heist. It even got a response from the man himself, who jokingly claimed he was going to go find them on his own, vigilante-style.

But on Monday the Penguins announced on their website that the bobbleheads have been recovered and are on their way to PPG Paints Arena again.

"The Penguins were notified last week that a special cargo recovery team negotiated the return of the stolen property to a secure warehouse located in Ontario, California. The truckload arrived in Pittsburgh today and is expected to be delivered to PPG Paints Arena within the next week," the team announced.

The team also triumphantly announced the return of the merchandise on social media.

Information for how fans can redeem their vouchers for their Jagr bobbleheads on either April 6 or 7 can be found on the Penguins official team website.

Finally, our long, national nightmare is over.

Short Shifts

Roberson becomes Ducks' first female PA announcer

Oshie joined by family, teammates for 1,000th NHL game ceremony

Leddy celebrates 1,000th NHL game with Blues in home state of Minnesota

NHL EDGE broadcast shows you why Ovechkin is so good in real time

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 22

Backlund's daughter does adorable drawing, Flames place on T-shirt

Celine Dion reads Bruins starting lineup before game against Rangers

Red Wings captain Larkin gifts signed stick, tickets to Special Olympics athlete

Duchene’s son scores impressive backhand goal against Oettinger

Blues superfan Anderson wins youth hockey title 5 years after Cup

McDavid takes part in viral social media video, makes young fan's day

Pastrnak wears fan’s bear suit tossed on ice after hat trick

Youth hockey player breaks out epic celebration during Capitals-Flames game

Compher, sister rock each other’s jerseys before games at PPG Paints Arena

Panarin swipes sip of Pang's drink during game, broadcaster has good laugh

Oshie's uncle reads starting lineup before 1,000th NHL game, team gets pregame taps in

Stars unveil Modano statue during special ceremony

Goal of the Season? Milano's amazing chip-in score highlights hat trick