Stolen Jagr bobbleheads have been found, will be distributed by Penguins

Jaromir Jagr is the comeback story of the year -- or at least his bobbleheads are.

You may remember that the Pittsburgh Penguins were planning to give out Jagr bobbleheads recently after retiring his famous No. 68, but the truck carrying them to the arena was stolen.

The story spawned a thousand memes and even saw Flyers mascot Gritty try to take credit for the heist. It even got a response from the man himself, who jokingly claimed he was going to go find them on his own, vigilante-style.

But on Monday the Penguins announced on their website that the bobbleheads have been recovered and are on their way to PPG Paints Arena again.

"The Penguins were notified last week that a special cargo recovery team negotiated the return of the stolen property to a secure warehouse located in Ontario, California. The truckload arrived in Pittsburgh today and is expected to be delivered to PPG Paints Arena within the next week," the team announced.

The team also triumphantly announced the return of the merchandise on social media.